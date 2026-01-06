Edit Profile
    Cloudflare reports outage, says 'investigating increased level of HTTP errors in Mumbai'

    Cloudflare on Tuesday reported "increased HTTP errors" in Mumbai, triggering widespread connectivity disruptions across the country.

    Updated on: Jan 06, 2026 6:38 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Cloudflare on Tuesday said it was investigating an increased level of HTTP errors in the Mumbai region.

    Cloudflare reported "increased HTTP errors" in Mumbai. (UnSplash)
    Cloudflare reported "increased HTTP errors" in Mumbai. (UnSplash)

    According to Downdetector, there was a spike in Cloudflare outages at around 6:02 pm, with 137 users reporting of service disruptions. However, there were no global disruptions recorded.

    “Cloudflare is investigating an increased level of HTTP errors in the Mumbai region. We are working to analyse and mitigate this problem. More updates to follow shortly,” the global network and security company said in a statement on Tuesday evening (12:29 UTC).

    It was not immediately clear what internet services, websites or applications were affected due to the outage.

    The latest outage comes a month after Cloudflare on December 5 reported “internal service degradation,” triggering widespread connectivity disruptions across major apps and platforms globally.

    The internet infrastructure and security company provides services to millions of websites and online applications worldwide. Or in simple terms, it acts as a medium between the user and the host server of a website, enabling the internet communication.

    This is a breaking story. We will update this report as verified details emerge.

