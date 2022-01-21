Clubhouse chat case: 3 arrested for derogatory remarks against Muslim women

Mumbai police have arrested three people from Haryana in connection with a chat on the Clubhouse app where derogatory and abusive remarks were made against Muslim women.

Based on a complaint by a woman, the cyber cell of the Mumbai crime branch has registered a case against the three accused – identified as Akash, Jeshnav Kakkar and Yash Parashar – under sections 153(a), 295(a), 354(a), 354(d) of IPC, and section 67 of Information Technology Act 2000. Two of the accused will be produced in a local court later in the day, reported PTI quoting an official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Kudos @MumbaiPolice, they have got cracking on the Clubhouse chats too and some arrests have been made. Say no to hate. #Clubhouse," Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said in the tweet.

A two-minute video clip of the Clubhouse chat was shared on Twitter in which participants were heard discussing Muslim women under the topic ‘Muslim Gals are more beautiful than Hindu Gals’. They were also heard making comparisons between the Babri masjid demolition and sexual intercourse with Muslim women.

After public outcry, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the cybercrime cell of the Delhi Police, seeking action against people making derogatory remarks.

"In the said conversation, participants can be clearly heard making obscene, vulgar, and defamatory remarks over women and girls especially from the Muslim community," the notice said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mumbai police made arrests a day after the Delhi police sought details from the Clubhouse app and search engine Google about the organiser of the audio group chat. The Delhi police had identified some men and women participants of the group audio chat as part of the investigation, reported PTI quoting people familiar with the development. The Delhi police had also registered FIR under sections 153(a), 295(a) and 354(a) of IPC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON