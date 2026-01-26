Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday congratulated all the Padma awardees, and said that their distinguished service has strengthened India's intellectual, cultural and social foundations. CM Adityanath congratulates Padma awardees

The government on Sunday announced 131 Padma awards for 2026, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri.

In a post in Hindi on X, Adityanath said, "Heartiest congratulations to all the Padma awardees whose distinguished service has strengthened India's intellectual, cultural and social foundations."

"Uttar Pradesh is especially proud of Padma Vibhushan awardee N. Rajam Ji and Padma Shri awardees - Anil Kumar Rastogi , Ashok Kumar Singh , Buddha Rashmi Mani , Chiranji Lal Yadav , Kewal Krishan Thakral , Mangala Kapoor , Praveen Kumar , Raghupat Singh , Rajendra Prasad and Shyam Sundar ," he said.

The CM added that their dedication and excellence across art, science, medicine, literature, agriculture and sports reflect the timeless values and immense potential of our great state and nation.

Several Padma awardees from UP have expressed their happiness over getting the honour.

Reacting to her name being announced for Padma Shri, Mangala Kapoor, told PTI, "The award means a lot to me. At this point of time, I cannot simply express my feelings in words."

Moradabad-based Chiranji Lal Yadav, who is renowned for his brass engraving work, said that he has been engaged in this art form since 1970.

Padma Shri awardee Anil Rastogi, who is a scientist at the Central Drug Research Institute, hails from Lucknow.

Expressing happiness, Rastogi said, "Though I am a scientist, I got recognition as an amateur artist, and this is a proud moment for me. For this, I would like to thank all my co-actors and directors, as well as the CDRI, which allowed me to hone my interests in theatre."

When contacted, Rajendra Prasad, who is also from Lucknow, told PTI, "I was left surprised . It feels great. I think if you continue to work hard in life, you will get everything."

Prasad remembered his father, as he attributed his achievement to him.

"My father, who was a businessman, inspired me to become a doctor," he said.

