CM Adityanath meets farmers from western UP, says farm laws will double their income
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday met a delegation of farmers from western Uttar Pradesh at his government residence and said the new farm laws are enacted with the objective to double the income of farmers.
"The farmers will get the benefit of the new agricultural laws implemented by the central government. The farm laws have been enacted with the objective to double the income of farmers. These laws will ensure a continuous increase in farmers' income," Adityanath said in the meeting.
"The state government is implementing the programmes and schemes in the interests of farmers. It is a result of this that under the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, Uttar Pradesh has been awarded the first prize for the best performance in the country," the CM added.
He further added that the state government is making sincere efforts for the welfare of farmers under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as farmers are government's priority.
According to a statement by the state government, the members of the delegation said the agricultural laws implemented by the central government are farmer-friendly. These laws are an effort to empower farmers. Small and marginal farmers will get the most benefit from these laws. That is why they support these laws.
Rajendra Singh Malik, Subhash Walian Sarvekhap Minister, Rajveer Singh Malik Thambedar, Harveer Singh, Rajpal Singh, Feru Singh, Karan Singh, Sunil Kumar, Ramveer Singh, Arvind Malik, Sarveer Singh, Sarvender Singh and Dharamvir Singh were present in the delegation under the leadership of MLA Umesh Malik.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat health official tests positive for Covid-19 after two doses of vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protesting farmers block expressway in Haryana as agitation completes 100th day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himachal Pradesh budget 'directionless', says Congress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senate works through night with virus aid on path to passage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adityanath meets farmers from western UP, says laws will double their income
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI launches probe into smuggling of rotten betel nuts to India
- The agency has registered a First Information Report (FIR) naming unknown officials of Central Excise and Customs and unknown private persons for causing huge losses adding up to several hundred crores to the government exchequer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oppn questions probe into death of 'owner' of vehicle found near Ambani's house
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani attacks Rahul Gandhi, accuses him of 'insulting' people of Amethi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aurangabad officials mull lockdown as Covid-19 cases continue to rise
- Aurangabad has a total caseload of 52,103 infections while the death toll stands at 1,284. On Friday, the district added 459 cases to the overall state tally.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre asks states witnessing spike in Covid-19 cases to accelerate vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raped 27 yrs ago, woman lodges complaint after son asks father's name
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar asks Mizoram govt to handover eight cops who fled country
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Rajasthan schools, colleges to close due to Covid surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa Cong demands state election commission to suspend civic polls till SC order
- In a letter to Goa State Election Commission, Chodankar said "The Supreme Court has only stayed the directives of the Bombay High Court and not ordered the resumption of the election process."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Return to test, track, treat strategy: Centre to states reporting Covid resurge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox