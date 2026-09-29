Gorakhpur,

CM Adityanath says 'Ramdrohi' will create confusion over Sanatan glory, calls for unity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday invoked the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and accused "Ramdrohi" of trying to create confusion over the "glory of Sanatan Dharma".

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Addressing a programme organised at the Gorakhnath temple to mark the 57th death anniversary of Mahant Digvijay Nath, Adityanath also stressed the need for unity among followers of different sects and traditions of Sanatan Dharma.

Recalling Digvijay Nath's role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Adityanath noted, "He had said India's Independence did not mean only political independence. It means complete independence, including cultural independence. Then if the work of the re-consecration of Somnath temple is taking place, this work should also take place in Ayodhya."

"Ram Lalla's manifestation in Ayodhya in 1949 involved a few people. Mahant Digvijay Nath Maharaj was there, along with Baba Abhiram Das and Mahant Ramchandra Das Paramhans. The strategy was formulated at the Devi Patan, Maa Pateshwari Dham in Balrampur," Adityanath said.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister said a strategy was developed between Mahant Digvijay Nath, Balrampur's Raja Pateshwari Prasad Singh and then Gonda district magistrate K K Nayar, which eventually led to the installation of Ram Lalla. . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister said a strategy was developed between Mahant Digvijay Nath, Balrampur's Raja Pateshwari Prasad Singh and then Gonda district magistrate K K Nayar, which eventually led to the installation of Ram Lalla. . {{/usCountry}}

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"And with the manifestation of Ram Lalla, today, after 500 years, the construction of the grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya has taken place. What a grand form it has taken! Ayodhya once again makes every follower of Sanatan Dharma feel proud," he said.

"Ramdrohi" will not tolerate the glory of Lord Ram and Sanatan Dharma shining in Ayodhya, he said.

"'Ramdrohi' will spread misinformation and create confusion," Adityanath said.

"Remember, when Bajrangbali went to fetch Sanjeevani, Kalanemi tried to confuse him, but Hanuman ji recognised him. All Ram devotees must also develop that strength so there is no confusion about the unity and pride of Sanatan Dharma. There should be no doubt of any kind," he said, drawing an anecdote from the Ramayana.

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The chief minister also called for unity among 140 crore Indians, saying if people came together, no world power can stop the country's progress.

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