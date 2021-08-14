CM calls for an emergency meet as Covid cases surge

Bengaluru: Even as Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has called for an emergency meeting on Saturday, following the increase in Covid cases in the state, especially among children in Bengaluru, state revenue minister R Ashok said that there is no proposal to impose any lockdown in the capital city.

“Curfew is not the solution. People will face problems if we announce any sudden lockdowns. Just like a slow medicine, we will control the spread. The cases are reducing in Bengaluru, so it is not a big concern. The districts which are seeing a rise, we have informed the concerned authorities there to take the required action. I want to make it clear that there is no proposal to implement a complete lockdown Bengaluru,” he told reporters on Friday

The chief minister, meanwhile, said that the experts have warned that the children will likely be affected during the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, as they belong to the non-vaccinated group. As a result, the state government has started the ‘Vathsalya’ scheme in Udupi and Haveri districts for complete monitoring of children.

“We will organise pediatric health camps to check their nutritious strength, and will do all necessary treatment for lack of nutrition and undergrowth,” Bommai said. “We have provided training to all concerned officers working on the scheme, and will try to protect the children from this virus. All district hospitals have been instructed to arrange pediatric ICU,” he added.

Talking about cases among children, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Wednesday had said the city administration is monitoring the numbers closely. “We are closely watching the numbers. So far, we are seeing the same rate of infections this year as in 2020. In case these numbers go up we will take the required steps,” Gupta had said.

When asked about the dangers the children are likely to face in the third wave, Gupta said that the authorities are working towards ensuring that all age groups are protected. “It is important to keep children safe from getting infected from other family members who have the chance of coming in contact with other people. So, maintaining the Covid protocols at home is as important,” Gupta added. On Wednesday, HT had reported citing state health bulletin that in the first week of August, Bengaluru reported 499 cases of Covid-19 among children under the age of 19. Among the 499 cases, 263 were reported between August 5 to August 10, and out of these, 88 were between 0 to 9 years and 175 were between 10 and 19 years old.

The state reported 1,669 new cases on Friday taking the active caseload to 22,703. Bengaluru accounted for 425 new infections, taking its active cases to 8,189. As many as 22 fatalities were reported across the state on Monday, which took the state’s toll to 36,933. Bengaluru’s toll due to Covid-19 jumped to 15,933, with 5 deaths being reported on Friday according to the state health department. Dakshina Kannada district, which borders Kerala continues to record a higher number of cases with 390 new cases, which is the second-highest number of cases reported in the state. All other districts recorded less than 150 new cases on Friday.

Meanwhile, BBMP on Friday issued a standard operating procedure to resident welfare associations across the city to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in apartments. “All residents, house helps, delivery personnel, service providers and visitors need to be checked for temperature, existing symptoms and mask usage at the entry point and provision for hand sanitization/hand wash needs to be made available for use before entering,” read the guidelines.

It added that a comprehensive list of all non-residents visiting or accessing the complex with their contact details must be maintained at apartments and if any resident or his/her family members has undertaken interstate travel, it is suggested ensuring they are tested.

“All those returning from interstate travel shall carry a recent (not older than 72 hours) RTPCR Negative report and if not they shall undergo RTPCR testing and remain under mandatory home quarantine till the results are declared,” the guideline said.

Common Open areas like walkways and parks can be used for walking, jogging, cycling, exercising etc subject to the strict maintenance of Covid appropriate behaviour i.e mask usage and maintenance of social distancing. These places should not get converted into socializing or meeting points. “Gymnasiums and non-contact sports facilities can be utilized at 50% of capacity. Caution shall be observed that these places do not get converted into socialising or meeting points. Swimming Pools however shall remain closed,” read the guidelines.