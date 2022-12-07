CM: Gujarat, HP elections will have good outcome on Karnataka polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections will have a “good outcome” on the state elections scheduled for next year, said Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday.

Speaking to the reporters, CM Bommai said the BJP “will retain power” in Karnataka where polls are due in April-May next year. “People today support good governance and developmental works. There is no support for false and politically motivated allegations. In both states (Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh) our party will be victorious. The whole country is supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership,” Bommai said.

Bommai said this is not the first time there will be a pro-incumbency mandate in Gujarat, as BJP will be winning there for the seventh time. “This clearly shows that the people have strong faith in the BJP’s governance and its leaders,” he added.

Exit polls on Monday predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat and a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh, where most pollsters gave an edge to the ruling party over the Congress.

Asked whether this pro-incumbency mandate will repeat in Karnataka too, the CM said, “of course, in Karnataka too there will be a good outcome, and as I have been saying- cent per cent there will be a BJP government here once again in 2023.”

In another announcement, Bommai on Tuesday said that the cabinet will approve the direct recruitment of sportspersons for government jobs in the state. The recruitment will be done through the selection committee headed by sports department additional chief secretary and offer Group ‘A’ jobs to Olympics and Paralympics winners who are also degree holders.

Speaking at an event held in Bengaluru to distribute Ekalavya and other sports awards, he assured Group ‘B’ jobs for the winners in Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. Those who bag medals in other sporting events will be given Group ‘C’ and Group ‘D’ jobs, he said.

Bommai said the government has adopted 75 athletes since August 15 this year and will train them for the next Olympics in Paris. “They will be trained by good coaches for four years,” he said. For this, the government has spent ₹10 lakh per athlete, and more funds will be given upon requirement, the chief minister added.

He said a policy will be brought in for youth empowerment and sports. “2% posts are reserved for sportspersons in the home department,” he said, adding, that the “initiatives to implement policies encouraging sportsmen will be given priority”.