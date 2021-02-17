Home / India News / CM K Palaniswami welcomes Amazon's decision to manufacture devices in Tamil Nadu
india news

CM K Palaniswami welcomes Amazon's decision to manufacture devices in Tamil Nadu

"I am sure that this initiative will create more job opportunities for the young talents in TN #TNAhead," the CM tweeted.
PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:25 PM IST
In a tweet, the Chief Minister expressed delight over the company's announcement.(PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday welcomed Amazon's decision to start device manufacturing here, saying it will create more jobs.

Amazon had on Tuesday said it will begin manufacturing Amazon Devices, including Fire TV sticks, here later this year in partnership with Foxconn's subsidiary, Cloud Network Technology.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister expressed delight over the company's announcement. "I am delighted in welcoming the decision of @amazonIN to set up a manufacturing unit in Chennai. I am sure that this initiative will create more job opportunities for the young talents in TN #TNAhead," he said in the tweet.

The company had said on Tuesday that this was the first Amazon manufacturing line in India, reiterating its commitment to the Government of India's 'Make in India' for an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self reliant India).

Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad had said Amazon's decision to set up the manufacturing line here was a welcome move, and that it will enhance domestic production capacities and create jobs as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
edappadi k palaniswamy amazon india
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP