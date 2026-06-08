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CM Lalduhoma hails AIR as vital force for unity among Mizo ethnic groups

CM Lalduhoma hails AIR as vital force for unity among Mizo ethnic groups

Published on: Jun 08, 2026 04:39 pm IST
PTI |
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Aizawl, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday hailed All India Radio as a vital medium for fostering unity among the Mizo or Zo ethnic groups, serving as a powerful voice for communities across diverse regions.

CM Lalduhoma hails AIR as vital force for unity among Mizo ethnic groups

Speaking at a function marking the 90th anniversary of AIR, Lalduhoma said the public broadcaster has been one of the most significant and trusted voices in the country since its inception.

He said AIR's broadcasts reach not only different parts of India but also neighbouring countries, helping strengthen bonds among Zo communities spread across regions.

The CM also commended the broadcaster's cultural impact, describing AIR as an excellent model for the proper use of the Mizo language.

In doing so, he said, the network contributes significantly to preserving the language while safeguarding vital events and records from Mizo history.

As the largest radio network in the country and one of the largest globally, AIR broadcasts in 23 languages and more than 146 dialects, according to officials.

He said AIR has successfully introduced a dynamic range of new digital initiatives and programmes to keep pace with modern developments.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
aizawl mizoram chief minister
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