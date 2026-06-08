Aizawl, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday hailed All India Radio as a vital medium for fostering unity among the Mizo or Zo ethnic groups, serving as a powerful voice for communities across diverse regions.

CM Lalduhoma hails AIR as vital force for unity among Mizo ethnic groups

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Speaking at a function marking the 90th anniversary of AIR, Lalduhoma said the public broadcaster has been one of the most significant and trusted voices in the country since its inception.

He said AIR's broadcasts reach not only different parts of India but also neighbouring countries, helping strengthen bonds among Zo communities spread across regions.

The CM also commended the broadcaster's cultural impact, describing AIR as an excellent model for the proper use of the Mizo language.

In doing so, he said, the network contributes significantly to preserving the language while safeguarding vital events and records from Mizo history.

As the largest radio network in the country and one of the largest globally, AIR broadcasts in 23 languages and more than 146 dialects, according to officials.

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{{^usCountry}} Boasting the highest number of multilingual broadcasts in the world, its signal reaches over 100 countries, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Boasting the highest number of multilingual broadcasts in the world, its signal reaches over 100 countries, they said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The CM also highlighted AIR's important role in India's Independence struggle and its enduring promotion of national unity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM also highlighted AIR's important role in India's Independence struggle and its enduring promotion of national unity. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said the AIR Aizawl station, established on July 31, 1966, served as a crucial lifeline of news and information during periods of unrest or secessionist movement in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the AIR Aizawl station, established on July 31, 1966, served as a crucial lifeline of news and information during periods of unrest or secessionist movement in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During curfews when communities could not gather, the radio brought people together in spirit through the broadcast of hymns and religious songs, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During curfews when communities could not gather, the radio brought people together in spirit through the broadcast of hymns and religious songs, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "AIR remains an important guardian of cultural heritage. Achieving AIR Artist status remains a highly respected distinction among renowned Mizo singers," Lalduhoma said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "AIR remains an important guardian of cultural heritage. Achieving AIR Artist status remains a highly respected distinction among renowned Mizo singers," Lalduhoma said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Director of AIR and cluster head of Mizoram, DR Lalropuia, who spoke on the occasion, highlighting AIR's enduring relevance and public respect despite rapid technological advancements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Director of AIR and cluster head of Mizoram, DR Lalropuia, who spoke on the occasion, highlighting AIR's enduring relevance and public respect despite rapid technological advancements. {{/usCountry}}

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He said AIR has successfully introduced a dynamic range of new digital initiatives and programmes to keep pace with modern developments.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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