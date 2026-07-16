CM Mann says Punjab's journey to become No. 1 will continue with people's support

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday said his government was working to make Punjab the country's top-performing state with the support of its people, asserting that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had fulfilled its promises through initiatives in education, healthcare, power and social welfare.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (X/@BhagwantMann)

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Addressing a public meeting in Mukerian, Mann said his politics was aimed at improving the lives of people rather than securing political power. He alleged that while his government was focused on expanding public welfare, the Congress was engaged in a struggle for power and had indicated that it would discontinue welfare schemes if voted to office.

Mann appealed to people to support the AAP on the basis of its governance record, claiming that a stronger mandate would prevent "opportunistic" parties from reversing welfare initiatives. He also targeted the Shiromani Akali Dal, alleging that its previous governments had failed to work in the interests of Punjab and accusing its leadership of misleading people through false promises.

Focus on welfare schemes

Highlighting his government's initiatives, Mann said over 68,000 youths had received government jobs without corruption, 90% of households were receiving free electricity, and toll plazas closed by the government were saving around ₹70 lakh daily. He said canal water usage for irrigation had increased from 22% to over 88% since the AAP government assumed office, while recharge points created in canals and rivers had improved groundwater levels in several areas.

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{{^usCountry}} The Chief Minister said Punjab had secured the top position in primary and middle school education, according to NITI Aayog data, after investments in school infrastructure, smart classrooms and teacher training. He also highlighted the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, under which health cards providing cashless treatment of up to ₹10 lakh are being issued to all 65 lakh families in the state. According to him, more than 30 lakh beneficiaries have received health cards and treatment worth nearly ₹650 crore has been provided under the scheme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Chief Minister said Punjab had secured the top position in primary and middle school education, according to NITI Aayog data, after investments in school infrastructure, smart classrooms and teacher training. He also highlighted the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, under which health cards providing cashless treatment of up to ₹10 lakh are being issued to all 65 lakh families in the state. According to him, more than 30 lakh beneficiaries have received health cards and treatment worth nearly ₹650 crore has been provided under the scheme. {{/usCountry}}

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Referring to the Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana, Mann said more than 32 lakh women had begun receiving monthly financial assistance from July 1. He added that women who could not register during the first phase would receive three months' benefits together after registration in August.

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The Chief Minister also reiterated that those responsible for incidents of sacrilege involving the Guru Granth Sahib would face legal action and said such cases would be pursued strictly in accordance with the law.