CM Stalin inspects rain damage in Tamil Nadu’s delta areas, AIADMK lashes out

Chief minister M K Stalin on Monday reviewed the rain situation in delta region districts, which were severely affected by heavy rain over the past week. On the other hand, opposition AIADMK inspected interior roads in areas of Chennai in a bid to show that the government was not prepared for heavy rain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following his inspection, Stalin said that people are happy with the government and that the opposition party will do anything to insult them. He ordered that those holding Public Distribution System cards in Sirkazhi and Tharangampadi talukas of Mayiladuthurai district should be given ₹1,000 as cash assistance after officials had estimated the damage to standing crops.

“People are happy. There are some issues. That will also be addressed in five or six days,” Stalin told reporters. The Chief Minister also provided assistance including ₹4,100 in cash for partial damage to hutments and a bag of 10-kg rice and clothes to the those who suffered losses.

Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai saw a record of 44 cm, an all-time high for this region and the highest in Tamil Nadu during the 24-hour period ending on the morning of November 12. Though rains continued on Monday, it has been on a decline including in Chennai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran said paddy crop spread over 45,826 hectares in 24 districts, including Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore, is submerged in rainwater. As many as 52,751 people have been accommodated in 99 relief camps in 9 districts including Mayliduthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengelpattu, and Kancheepuram besides the Chennai Corporation areas.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters during his walk through Chennai areas, EPS that Stalin and his cabinet through the media are projecting that there is no rain waterlogging in Chennai. “This is false... Within the Chennai corporation limits in Thiruvallur Nagar and Manappakkam, families in at least 500 houses cannot come out of their homes due to the water logging. Some ministers are saying that during the AIADMK regime, they had to come by boats. You all saw today people are using boats. The chief minister and other ministers haven’t seen this,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}