CM Vijay's Tamil Nadu govt to expand maternity leave from 12 weeks to 365 days for third child

The chief minister Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced that it would extend the maternity leave window from 12 weeks to 365 days for its women employees having their third child.

Chennai, Aug 17 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay speaks during the Monsoon Session at the Legislative Assembly, in Chennai on Monday. (Tamil Nadu Assembly/ANI Video Grab) (Tamil Nadu Assembly)

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At present, married women in government employment with less than two children are granted 365 days or one year of maternity leave, while those with two or more children get up to 12 weeks of such leave.

Tamil Nadu's minister for human resources management, D Sarathkumar, made the announcement in the state Assembly during the demand for grants to his department.

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He said, "Under these circumstances, as the Tamil Nadu government is a welfare-oriented administration prioritising social welfare and women's empowerment, the maternity leave currently provided for the third child of female government employees will be enhanced from 12 weeks to 365 days".

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{{^usCountry}} In 2011, the original 90-day maternity leave window was increased to six months, which was further boosted to nine months in 2016, and extended to one year (365 days) in July 2021 by the respective state governments at the time, led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2011, the original 90-day maternity leave window was increased to six months, which was further boosted to nine months in 2016, and extended to one year (365 days) in July 2021 by the respective state governments at the time, led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). {{/usCountry}}

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The 365-day benefit is applicable to regular women employees with less than two surviving children as per the standard eligibility framework, news agency PTI reported, citing a government source.

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However, as per the directives of the Supreme Court and subsequent state amendments, women employed by the state government with two or more surviving children are entitled to 12 weeks of maternity leave with full pay.

Following minister Sarathkumar's announcement in the state Assembly, a senior official reportedly said that a detailed government order to this effect will be issued soon.

Row over TVK MLA with newborn in Assembly

The latest development came against the backdrop of a row over first-time TVK MLA R Pallavi bringing her newborn to the ongoing Tamil Nadu Assembly session.

Pallavi reportedly brings her baby to the Assembly premises, leaves the newborn with an attendant when she enters the main hall for proceedings. The caregiver takes care of the TVK MLA's baby in a room near the Assembly hall till she returns, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.

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Recently, Pallavi also took her newborn to meet TVK founder and chief minister C Joseph Vijay in the Assembly, where he blessed the baby.

The TVK MLA also faced criticism for carrying her child everywhere, to which she responded by saying that the accusation was unfair.

Speaking to a YouTube channel, Pallavi reportedly said, "What is there to create a scene?...How can I leave the newborn at home? Please think and then make a comment; It is okay even if you do not understand the pain of others; but do not troll."

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Pallavi was elected from Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar segment in Chennai in the 2026 assembly elections.