CM Vijay to launch one-gram gold ring scheme for newborns in Tamil Nadu on September 28

Each gold ring will carry a unique serial number and come in tamper-proof packaging, according to an official release.
Eligibility for scheme
To qualify for the one-gram gold ring scheme, beneficiaries must be permanent residents of Tamil Nadu, the government said.
Vijay will also launch the expanded Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast scheme for students of classes VI to VIII on September 22, news agency PTI reported.
The expansion will cover around 15.30 lakh additional students enrolled in 15,454 government and aided schools across the state. The initiative aims to strengthen students' nutrition and ensure they begin their school day with a healthy meal.
₹217.63 crore additional allocation
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The state government has earmarked an additional ₹217.63 crore for the scheme in the current financial year. With the expansion, the total budget for the programme has been raised to ₹724 crore.
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The state government has earmarked an additional ₹217.63 crore for the scheme in the current financial year. With the expansion, the total budget for the programme has been raised to ₹724 crore.
The decision to launch the expanded programme on September 22 was taken at a review meeting chaired by Vijay at the Secretariat.
The chief minister is expected to formally launch the initiative at a government-aided school in Tiruvanmiyur.
Launch deferred from September 17
The expanded scheme was initially scheduled to begin on September 17 but was postponed to accommodate Vijay's official investment visit to London.
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The programme will not be introduced in Chengalpattu and Tiruppur districts because the Election Commission's model code of conduct is in force for the October 6 by-polls in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies, respectively.
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Home/India News/CM Vijay to launch one-gram gold ring scheme for newborns in Tamil Nadu on September 28
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