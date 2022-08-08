CM Jagan attends NITI Aayog meet, says Andhra AP focussing on agriculture, health, education

Andhra Pradesh government has been focussing on agriculture, education and healthcare, besides taking the administration to the doorsteps of the common man, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Sunday.

Speaking at the NITI Aayog governing council meeting in New Delhi, the chief minister said his government was implementing various welfare measures for the farmers, including the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan, free crop insurance scheme, interest-free loans for those who were prompt in repayment of crop loans and nine-hour power supply to agriculture sector free of cost.

He said the state government had established 10,778 Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) to provide a one-stop solution to all agricultural needs of farmers such as the supply of seeds, pesticides and fertilisers, besides procurement of agricultural produce.

“We have introduced a mobile application to monitor the procurement process by ensuring minimum support price to the farmers for various crops. We have also started an e-crop booking system at RBKs to implement free crop insurance, an extension of input subsidy and interest-free crop loans to farmers,” he added.

Regarding the education sector, Jagan said several reforms were introduced in the field of school education in the last three years, such as the implementation of the Amma Vodi scheme to encourage mothers to send their children to schools by paying them an incentive of ₹15,000 per year and supply of necessary material to students such as school bags, textbooks, notebooks, shoes and two sets of uniform under Vidya Kanuka scheme.

“We have recently entered into a tie-up with Edu-tech platform Byjus to improve their educational standards and are going to provide tabs to Class 8 students. We have also been improving the school infrastructure under the Nadu-Nedu scheme for ₹17,900 crore in 55,555 schools,” he said.

The chief minister also explained why his government introduced the English medium in the government schools to make the students globally competitive. The government introduced a fee-reimbursement scheme for 2.1 million students pursuing higher education, he said.

Jagan further explained how his government had brought the administration to the doorsteps of the common man by launching 11,162 village secretariats and 3,842 ward secretariats. “We have also recruited village and ward volunteers to take care of the needs of the people at their doorstep,” he said.

He claimed that his government was providing decentralised administration by reorganising the districts to render quick service to the people.

