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CNG prices up by 2, fourth hike in less than 15 days

CNG prices: The latest revision is the fourth hike in less than 15 days and comes just three days after the previous increase of ₹1 in CNG prices.

Updated on: May 26, 2026 08:29 am IST
By HT News Desk
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CNG prices (Compressed Natural Gas) were increased by 2 per kilogram on Friday, taking the rates in Delhi to 83.09 per kg in Delhi, with effect from Tuesday. This is the fourth hike in CNG prices in less than 15 days amid disrupted global energy supplies due to the West Asia conflict.

CNG prices hiked: Auto drivers waiting for passengers and rides near Botanical Garden in Noida(Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times))

The latest revision comes just three days after the previous hike of 1 in CNG prices.

Petrol and diesel prices have also seen multiple hikes over the past two weeks amid the virtual closure of the Strait of Hormuz — key waterway through which a fifth of world's energy needs — due to the West Asia conflict sparked by US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

The exchange of drones and missiles closed off the Strait, of which Iran is a de facto in charge due to its geographical advantage.

Petrol prices were raised by 2.61 a litre and diesel by 2.71 on Monday, the fourth increase in less than two weeks that extended a delayed pass-through of soaring global crude oil costs triggered by the Iran conflict.

 
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