‘It’s hard to survive’: Noida auto drivers seek revision of fares after CNG price rise

“Sometimes, I feel like leaving and starting afresh,” auto-rickshaw driver Ajeej Alam told HT on Thursday. Just days after the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) was raised, auto-rickshaw drivers in Noida are now seeking a fare revision, saying they are no longer able to sustain themselves or their families. A transport department official, requesting anonymity, acknowledged that there has been no revision in auto fares for the past several years. “It comes under the Meerut division, which provides permits to drive. If anyone approaches us, the issue will be escalated to senior officials,” he said. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“It is hard to survive in the National Capital Region (NCR) in the wake of price rise and, because of the inflation, it is difficult to save money even for the next day,” said the 29-year-old who moved to Noida from Bihar’s Motihari in 2017.

As of Thursday, the price of CNG price in Noida stood at ₹88.70 per kg. The prices were increased as recently as May 17 (by a ₹1 per kg), which came on the heels of ₹2 per kg-hike on May 15.

“Since CNG prices are going through the roof, we’ve decided to meet the Noida transport department on Monday (May 25) to press our demand for a fare revision,” said Lal Babu, president of the Noida auto union.

“On Wednesday, we approached the transport department. But due to a busy schedule, the assistant regional transport officer (ARTO) was unavailable. Following the meeting on Monday, we will decide to stage a protest or not.”

Lal Babu said that fares in Noida should be revised in line with the Capital, where drivers charge ₹30 for the first one-and-a-half kilometres (km) and ₹11 for every kilometre thereafter. “Noida’s auto fares were last revised in 2015. In Noida, auto fares are currently set at ₹25 for the first two kilometres and ₹8 per subsequent kilometre,” he added.

Alam, who resides in Sector 31, Noida, was waiting for a ride near Sector 37 around 1 pm, said the summer heat has also affected his earnings. “My last ride was at 10:34am. Due to the scorching heat, the number of daily rides has also reduced by half. Now, I barely get 10 to 12 rides a day. Despite all these issues, CNG prices were hiked by ₹3 in the last seven days. But we are still getting the same fare per kilometre as before.”

He said he earns between ₹10 and 12 per kilometre, and sometimes transportation companies give a maximum of ₹15 during peak hours. “Apart from CNG prices, engine oil prices have also increased from ₹210 to ₹290. Cooking gas cylinder prices have also risen from ₹90 per kg to ₹300 per kg, as we do not have a permanent gas connection. All this is affecting our earnings and expenses,” he added.

“My wife and four children are in my hometown. I have to also send money to them. But due to inflation, it is difficult to manage everything,” said Alam, who shares a room with two other auto drivers, paying ₹1,200 for his share. He also pays ₹30 per day to park his auto overnight.

“The government, administration, and transport companies should also consider our problems. Today, we do not earn enough to save. We are only living day-to-day. I cannot take a day off because my work doesn’t allow it,” said Alam, who works between 8am and 10pm everyday.

Another auto driver, Raju (single name), shared a similar experience. “Work is declining day by day while CNG prices keep increasing.”

Asked why don’t they switch to electric autos despite rising CNG prices, they said, “There is not much benefit in using electric autos. Many of our colleagues own electric autos. But the expenses are almost the same as CNG vehicles. Besides, who will give us money to buy an electric auto when it is already difficult to save money?”

A transport department official, requesting anonymity, acknowledged that there has been no revision in auto fares for the past several years. “It comes under the Meerut division, which provides permits to drive. If anyone approaches us, the issue will be escalated to senior officials,” he said.