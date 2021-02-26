IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Co-accused in Nodeep Kaur case has multiple injuries: Medical report
Nodeep Kaur was arrested on January 12 after she had participated in the peaceful farmer's protests at Kundli in Haryana. (Twitter)
Nodeep Kaur was arrested on January 12 after she had participated in the peaceful farmer's protests at Kundli in Haryana. (Twitter)
india news

Co-accused in Nodeep Kaur case has multiple injuries: Medical report

The medical examination conducted last week by a panel of five doctors of the Chandigarh-based Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 on directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court listed a total of seven injuries, of which two were termed “grievous” caused by a “blunt object”.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:41 AM IST

The medical report of labour rights activist Shiv Kumar, a co-accused in FIRs registered against Dalit rights campaigner Nodeep Kaur, found two fractures on his hand and foot and broken nailbeds on his toe.

The medical examination conducted last week by a panel of five doctors of the Chandigarh-based Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 on directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court listed a total of seven injuries, of which two were termed “grievous” caused by a “blunt object”.

Shiv Kumar, president of the Majdoor Adhikar Sanghathan, was picked up by police on January 16, detained for seven days before being produced before the magistrate, alleged a plea in the high court filed by his father Rajbir Singh seeking a CBI probe and medical examination. The status report on the three FIRs said he was lodged in Sonepat jail on February 2. Three FIRs were registered -- one on December 28 and two on January 12 -- against various activists including Kaur and Shiv Kumar for extortion among other charges. Kaur was arrested for allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from a company on January 12.

According to the hospital report, all the injuries were more than two weeks old. “There is a fracture [of] distal phalanx of the second digit of left hand. Fracture of base of 5th Metatarsal bone of right foot,” the report said. “Right foot swelling present and tender to touch... Swelling and tenderness on left foot. Nail beds of right 2nd and 3rd toe are broken and underlying skin is reddish in colour and showing healing changes. Left big toe shows blackish discolouration. Nails of left thumb and index finger show bluish black discoloration with tenderness,” it states. The report terms the right foot and left thumb injuries as “grievous”.

“They also hit him on both hands and palms and also on the back of his head. He was not allowed to sleep for three days,” the report noted.

HT tried contacting Sonepat SP Jashandeep Randhawa, jail superintendent Satwinder Singh and Kundli SHO Ravi Kumar but they weren’t immediately available for a response.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The Supreme Court struck down the life imprisonment punishment awarded to the man and referred his case for fine to the local juvenile court.(HT photo)
The Supreme Court struck down the life imprisonment punishment awarded to the man and referred his case for fine to the local juvenile court.(HT photo)
india news

Juvenile convict to be let off with fine in 22-years old murder case

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:02 AM IST
  • The question before the Supreme Court was whether the accused should be tried as a juvenile as under the Juvenile Justice Act, 1986 as it then prevailed when the crime was committed as those under 16 years were termed juvenile under the act.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Under the UK Extradition Act, 2003, the judge will now send his findings to the UK secretary of state for home affairs, Priti Patel. (HT Photo)
Under the UK Extradition Act, 2003, the judge will now send his findings to the UK secretary of state for home affairs, Priti Patel. (HT Photo)
india news

Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared: What next

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:57 AM IST
The district judge at the Westminster Magistrates' Court Samuel Goozee said that there is no evidence to suggest Nirav Modi would not receive a fair trial in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nodeep Kaur was arrested on January 12 after she had participated in the peaceful farmer's protests at Kundli in Haryana. (Twitter)
Nodeep Kaur was arrested on January 12 after she had participated in the peaceful farmer's protests at Kundli in Haryana. (Twitter)
india news

Co-accused in Nodeep Kaur case has multiple injuries: Medical report

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:41 AM IST
The medical examination conducted last week by a panel of five doctors of the Chandigarh-based Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 on directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court listed a total of seven injuries, of which two were termed “grievous” caused by a “blunt object”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Spoke to State Councilor &amp; Foreign Minister Wang Yi this afternoon. Discussed the implementation of our Moscow Agreement and reviewed the status of disengagement,” Jaishankar tweeted, without giving details.(PTI file photo)
“Spoke to State Councilor & Foreign Minister Wang Yi this afternoon. Discussed the implementation of our Moscow Agreement and reviewed the status of disengagement,” Jaishankar tweeted, without giving details.(PTI file photo)
india news

S Jaishankar, China counterpart review disengagement at LAC

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:35 AM IST
This was the first formal contact between Jaishankar and Wang since they met on the margins of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Moscow on September 10 last year, and it came days after India and China pulled back frontline troops from strategic heights around Pangong Lake along with armoured vehicles and artillery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative Image
Representative Image
india news

LIVE: Over 1,500 new Covid-19 deaths in Brazil as toll crosses 250,000

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:55 AM IST
The global caseload of Covid-19 is close to 113 million while more than 2.5 million people have succumbed, as per the Johns Hopkins University.
READ FULL STORY
The above cited people said the soldier’s identity was being withheld since a probe into the case is underway.(HT Archives. Representative image)
The above cited people said the soldier’s identity was being withheld since a probe into the case is underway.(HT Archives. Representative image)
india news

Soldier held for sharing data with Pakistan

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:25 AM IST
“The havaldar belongs to Punjab. He has been arrested and is being interrogated. He has passed classified data electronically to his handlers in Pakistan,” a person aware of the matter said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers shouting slogans at the demonstration site during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
Farmers shouting slogans at the demonstration site during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
india news

Farm laws stir LIVE: Farmers to join Bharat Bandh call today

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:21 AM IST
  • Several farm organisation protesting the new farm laws decided to join the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call given by transport and trade unions today. On February 25, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha appealed to all farmers to join the bandh peacefully.
READ FULL STORY
The message meant that the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist training camp at Balakot in hinterland Pakistan had been taken down by Indian fighter jets in a daring pre-dawn operation across the border.(File photo)
The message meant that the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist training camp at Balakot in hinterland Pakistan had been taken down by Indian fighter jets in a daring pre-dawn operation across the border.(File photo)
india news

‘Bandar mara gaya’: The 3.45am phone call in Delhi after air strike in Balakot

By Shishir Gupta, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:07 AM IST
Ahead of the Balakot air strike, a posse of Indian fighters was scrambled in the Rajasthan sector to get the Pakistan Air Force to move all its assets to intercept the Indians over the skies of Bahawalpur. The IAF’s Mirage 2000 fighters released their Spice 2000 90 kilogram penetrator bombs soon after
READ FULL STORY
Close
A bench of justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Amit Bansal – who are hearing the other petitions — sought the Centre’s response and posted the matter for further hearing on April 20.(File photo)
A bench of justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Amit Bansal – who are hearing the other petitions — sought the Centre’s response and posted the matter for further hearing on April 20.(File photo)
india news

Fresh plea seeks legalisation of same-sex unions

By Richa Banka
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:51 AM IST
The plea asked the court to declare that SMA applied regardless of sex to any two persons who wish to marry, by reading down gender or sexuality-based restrictions in the act. This is the third petition in the HC seeking legalisation of same-sex unions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government said Western ideas cannot be imported to the Indian context, citing the Indian constitutional law and jurisprudence.(File Photo)
The government said Western ideas cannot be imported to the Indian context, citing the Indian constitutional law and jurisprudence.(File Photo)
india news

Centre opposes petitions for same-sex marriage

By Richa Banka
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:40 AM IST
The government said any interference by a court in the marital statute based on personal laws will create “havoc” in society and will run afoul of the intent of Parliament in framing the laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India is one of the world's biggest drugmakers, and an increasing number of countries have already approached it for procuring anti-coronavirus vaccines.(Reuters)
India is one of the world's biggest drugmakers, and an increasing number of countries have already approached it for procuring anti-coronavirus vaccines.(Reuters)
india news

India sent over 361 lakh anti-Covid vaccine doses to various countries: MEA

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:28 AM IST
MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the supply of vaccines to countries will continue in the coming weeks and months in a phased manner but it will be ensured that domestic requirements for the national vaccination programme are kept in mind.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India is going start its second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1.(HT_PRINT)
India is going start its second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Covid vaccination: Registration on CO-WIN for beneficiaries to begin from Mar 1

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:25 AM IST
The Central government has created the Co-WIN application dedicated to monitor real time management of Covid-19 vaccination across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki .(REUTERS)
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki .(REUTERS)
india news

US welcomes India-Pakistan joint statement on ceasefire

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:42 AM IST
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also said at her daily news conference on Thursday that the Biden administration remains closely engaged with a range of leaders and officials in the region, including those in Pakistan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel stand guard outside Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilla after explosives were found in an abandoned car in its vicinity, in Mumbai, on Thursday. (Bhushan Koyande / Hindustan Times)
Police personnel stand guard outside Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilla after explosives were found in an abandoned car in its vicinity, in Mumbai, on Thursday. (Bhushan Koyande / Hindustan Times)
india news

FIR registered after vehicle with explosives found near Mukesh Ambani's house

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:35 AM IST
The vehicle with gelatin sticks and apparently a fake number plate was found parked on Thursday on Carmichael Road near 'Antilia', the multi-storey residence of Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Data accessed by HT shows that 2018 witnessed 1,629 ceasefire violations by Pakistan, 3,168 the following year and a high of 4,645 in 2020.(MINT_PRINT)
Data accessed by HT shows that 2018 witnessed 1,629 ceasefire violations by Pakistan, 3,168 the following year and a high of 4,645 in 2020.(MINT_PRINT)
india news

India, Pakistan agree on ceasefire along LoC

By Rezaul H Laskar, Rahul Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:32 AM IST
A joint statement issued by the two armies said the move followed a discussion between India’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), Lt Gen Paramjit Singh Sangha, and his Pakistani counterpart, Maj Gen Nauman Zakaria, over their established telephone hotline.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac