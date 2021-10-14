Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Coal shortage was due to monsoons: Pralhad Joshi
india news

Coal shortage was due to monsoons: Pralhad Joshi

The coal minister on Thursday paid a visit to the Ashoka mine of the Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) at Piparwar in Chatra district of Jharkhand.
Minister of coal, mines and parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi(Sonu Mehta/HT Archive)
Updated on Oct 14, 2021 09:02 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Minister of coal, mines and parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday the shortage of coal in the country was due to monsoons and closure of some mines. The coal minister added they have been supplying 2 million tonnes of coal since Wednesday, indicating the situation is headed towards improvement.

“Closure of some coal mines and inundation of a few others due to monsoon led to the hindrance in coal supply to power plants,” news agency PTI quoted Joshi as saying.

"We can produce two million tonnes of coal per day," he added, acknowledging there is a need to produce more coal.

The minister also paid a visit to the Ashoka mine of the Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) at Piparwar in Chatra district of Jharkhand. After the visit, he said the power plants in the country will continue to receive the required amount of coal. Joshi also held discussions with officials of CCL and Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) on the prevailing situation. Apart from holding discussion on the coal crisis, the minister also discussed the issue related to the availability of land for mining at the meeting, PTI reported.

RELATED STORIES

Many states in the past few days have given power cut warnings if the coal crisis doesn't improve. While load shedding is already taking place in Karnaraka's capital city Bengaluru, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that power generation was being affected and requested him to intervene in the matter. Shortly after, the Ministry of Coal said there was ample coal available in the country to meet the demand for power plants.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pralhad joshi coal shortage
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

News updates from HT: Amit Shah's 'surgical strike' comment rattles Pakistan

India backs WHO move for new expert group to probe origins of Covid-19 pandemic

‘Full faith in Congress president,’ says Navjot Sidhu after AICC meeting

1st Moscow Format after Taliban takeover on Oct 20. India says it will attend
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP