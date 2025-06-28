Coast Guard apprehends 3 Sri Lankans for illegal entry

The Indian Coast Guard on Saturday apprehended three Sri Lankan nationals for allegedly trying to enter into the country illegally, a PIB (Defence) release here said. The three men were brought to Mandapam and handed over to the Tamil Nadu Marine Police.(AFP)

The Coast Guard Hovercraft ACV H197 sighted a group of three persons at the "4th Island at about 0800 hrs today while being on routine surveillance."

"The ACV swiftly moved and apprehended them. The interrogation established that all three personnel are Sri Lankan nationals attempting illegal migration from Mannar," it said.

The three men were brought to Mandapam and handed over to the Tamil Nadu Marine Police for further investigation, it added.