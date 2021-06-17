Coast Guard rescues 16 crew members from sinking ship near Maharashtra’s Revdanda

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday rescued all 16 crew members of a merchant vessel that went aground near Revdanda in Maharashtra’s Raigarh district, in a well-coordinated air-sea operation.

ICG used one of its ships and two Chetak helicopters to rescue the crew members of MV Mangalam amidst inclement weather and very rough waters. An ICG official said the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) received a call on Thursday morning from the second officer of MV Mangalam, informing the centre that the vessel was partially sinking with 16 crew members onboard, around three kilometres from Revdanda Jetty in Raigarh district.

The officer also informed MRCC that the crew members were frightened as the water had started entering the vessel. During the conversation, the MRCC team pacified the caller and crew members requesting them not to panic and remain onboard as a Coast Guard ship was being deployed for their help, said the ICG official.

Or getting the information, ICG ship Subhadra Kumari Chauhan sailed from Dighi harbour and proceeded towards the sinking vessel. Two Chetak helicopters were also launched from the ICG Air Station at Daman for evacuation of the crew from MV Mangalam.

The ICG ship reached the vessel at about 10:15 am and after assessing the situation lowered boats to rescue the crew amid very challenging weather, an ICG release read.

ICG helicopters reached the location at about the same time and began winching of the crew. The ICG search and rescue units (SRUs) rescued all the 16 crew members from the merchant vessel.

The crew members were later taken to Revdanda Port and provided medical aid, ICG commandant (JG) and spokesperson Avinandan Mitra said.