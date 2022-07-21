Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / coastal development
india news

coastal development

Mangaluru The Coastal Development Authority in Karnataka has set aside ₹35 crore to implement 207 development works in three coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada during 2022-23, its chairman Mattaru Rathnakar Hegde said on Wednesday
Dakshina Kannada (PTI)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 12:19 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India

Mangaluru

The Coastal Development Authority in Karnataka has set aside 35 crore to implement 207 development works in three coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada during 2022-23, its chairman Mattaru Rathnakar Hegde said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters here, Hegde said the authority had taken up 229 works during 2021-22, of which 151 works were completed and the remaining 78 works are in progress.

He said the authority has set aside 1 crore each for hanging bridges on the Shambhavi river at Mulki and Thenginagunddi in Bhatkal.

A sum of 60 lakh is reserved for a hanging bridge at Bettampady and 30 lakh for a bridge on the Gowri river, both in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

He said 1 crore will be spent for the development of Parashuram theme park at Bailoor in Karkala taluk of Udupi district. Funds have also been earmarked for the development of roads and bus shelters in the three coastal districts.

RELATED STORIES

Hegde said the authority will take steps to effectively implement the ‘Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana’ launched for sustainable development of the fisheries sector.

The Coastal Development Authority is a statutory body of the Government of Karnataka and formed under a government order in 2008.

The authority is the main advisory body to the state government on matters related to the comprehensive development of three coastal districts in Karnataka -- Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP