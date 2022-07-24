Coastal Karnataka records below normal rainfall

After close to a month of heavy rainfall, the coastal Karnataka districts of are reporting less than normal rainfall, according to the records of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Saturday, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts reported 7.8 mm, 7.0 mm and 4.3 mm, respectively, the IMD report says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This rainfall is even less than the average rainfall received in the region during this time. According to IMD, in Dakshina Kannada, the average rainfall during this season is 35.2 mm and the rainfall reported on Saturday was 78.8% less than the average rainfall. Similarly, Udupi reported 84% less rainfall and Uttara Kannada 88% less.

In contrast, on July 13, Dakshina Kannada with 86.7 mm rainfall -- 110% compared to the normal figures. Similarly, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts had reported 120% and 109% excess rainfall on the same day.

A senior official in Udupi district said that reprieve will help the administration take stock of the damage and undertake repair works. “Just like DK and UK, we have been witnessing heavy rains since early July. We have had heavy flooding as well. Now we have to assess crop damage as well, so the compensation can be distributed,” said the official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has said ₹500 crore has been set aside for repair and restoration of the infrastructure damaged during the recent rains and floods in the state.

He said 34 people have died in rain-related incidents, five have gone missing, 34 are injured, about 300 people have been shifted to safer places, 14 care centres have been opened, and four NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed for the rescue and relief works.

According to government data, 216 hectares of crops have been destroyed in Dakshina Kannada district and 129 hectares in Udupi district. As for houses, 58 have been totally destroyed, 26 are heavily damaged and 1,062 houses are partially damaged. About 2187 kms of road, including PWD and rural roads, have been damaged -- 727km in Dakshina Kannada, 500km in Uttara Kannada and 960km in Udupi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The data shows that 5,595 electric poles have fallen affecting power supply in the three districts. Work is on to restore power; 422 transformers are being repaired.

Bommai said a solatium of ₹4 lakh is being paid by the Union government to the families of those killed in natural calamities like floods. However, the state government has raised it to ₹5 lakh.

Meanwhile, the weather department has forecast widespread light to moderate rains in coastal districts of Karnataka, scattered to widespread very light to moderate rains in Malnad districts and isolated to scattered very light to light rains in south interior Karnataka (SIK) and north interior Karnataka (NIK) districts, till Sunday.

According to the forecast, widespread very light to moderate rains are likely over Bengaluru Urban district and isolated to scattered very light to light rains are likely over the remaining districts of SIK. Widespread very light to moderate rains are likely over Bidar and Kalaburagi districts and isolated to scattered very light to light rains are likely over the remaining districts of NIK.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While scattered to widespread very light to moderate rains are likely over Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Hassan districts, widespread very light to moderate rains are likely over Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON