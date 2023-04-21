Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Coca-Cola Company to return 35 acres of land to Kerala govt

Coca-Cola Company to return 35 acres of land to Kerala govt

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Apr 21, 2023 11:37 AM IST

The ruling Left front has already begun negotiations to release the land for a proposed farmer producer organisation (FPO) to be launched soon.

Multinational beverage firm Coca Cola Company has offered to return 35 acres of land that it possesses at Plachimada in Palakkad district to the Kerala government.

Coca-Cola company

Juan Pablo Rodriguez Trovato, Chief Executive Officer of the Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages Private Limited, sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informing him the company's decision to hand over the property and the building there to the state, a CMO statement has said.

The ruling Left front has already begun negotiations to release the land for a proposed farmer producer organisation (FPO) to be launched soon under the leadership of farmers.

The beverage manufacturer was finally ready to transfer the land at the outset of the negotiations held under Power Minister K Krishnankutty, it said.

The company also offered to provide technical assistance for the construction of a demo farm for the farmers there, the CMO added in a late evening release on Thursday.

Coca-Cola closed down its unit at Plachimada in March 2004 following agitation by local people complaining of environment pollution and exploitation of groundwater by the company.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
Topics
coca cola kerala pinarayi vijayan kerala cm pinarayi vijayan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP