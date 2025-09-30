Cocaine worth 2 crore seized at Chennai airport

The Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs department has seized two kg of cocaine from a passenger who arrived here from Singapore, official sources said on Tuesday. The passenger has been detained and further investigation is on.(Pexel/ Representational)

Acting on a tip off, the department sleuths intercepted the passenger on his arrival at the international airport here on September 28, authorities said.

Initial investigations led to the seizure of the drug weighing two kg worth ₹2 crore in the international market, they said.

"He had concealed the drug as a food item that was being carried in one of his baggages", they said.

The passenger has been detained and further investigation is on, they added.