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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke slapped multiple times, beaten before addressing crowd in Jaipur | VIDEO

Abhijeet Dipke was on his way to address the gathering when some miscreants pulled at his scarf, slapped him, and attempted to drag him.

Updated on: Jun 15, 2026 06:05 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was manhandled before he could address protesters in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Monday. He had called for a peaceful gathering at Shaheed Smarak at 3 pm.

Abhijeet Dipke beaten in Jaipur.(HT)

He was on his way to address the rally when the situation took a sour turn. While he was being carried on the shoulders of supporters, some miscreants in the crowd pulled at his scarf, slapped him multiple times, and attempted to pull him down, as seen in videos obtained by HT.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has been at the forefront of the protests and actor Prakash Raj joined supporters in Bengaluru on Sunday.

 
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Home / India News / CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke slapped multiple times, beaten before addressing crowd in Jaipur | VIDEO
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