Cockroach Janta Party announces its social media, see list of new members

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the viral youth-led satirical political movement that captured the nation's attention online, has announced a structured expansion of its digital and communications team.

Abhijeet Dipke, head of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), fires back after questions were raised over his education at Boston University in the United States (REUTERS)

Known for its massive social media following and sharp commentary on unemployment and governance, the movement relies heavily on digital platforms, memes, and rapid-response online campaigns to drive its message.

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Also Read: CJP announces new members, names national spokespersons, joint secretaries | Check full list

Following its high-profile ground mobilizations—most notably spearheading nationwide NEET examination protests—the group is formalizing its online operations to coordinate better across states and handle its large-scale digital footprint.

New team members

The group shared a social media post introducing their newly structured team to coordinate better across states and handle its large-scale digital footprint.

CJP Coverage Coordinators: Vishal Siani, Nisar Alam, Gaurav Bharthi, Shadab Saifi, Rosy and Soni

Social Media Coordinator: Jatin

Campaign Coordinator: Arvind Khicher

Creative Network Coordinator: Faizan Siddiqui

Production Coordinator: Shekar Prajapati

Also Read: Centre asks SC to quash FIRs on NEET protesters; CJP's Dipke reacts with Ambedkar book, Saurav Das posts selfie

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{{^usCountry}} The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) played a central role in spearheading the high-profile NEET-UG examination protests, organising mass demonstrations at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to demand accountability and structural reforms over widespread paper leak irregularities. The agitation drew massive national attention, amplified further when environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk joined students on an indefinite hunger strike to press for the resignation of the Union Education Minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) played a central role in spearheading the high-profile NEET-UG examination protests, organising mass demonstrations at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to demand accountability and structural reforms over widespread paper leak irregularities. The agitation drew massive national attention, amplified further when environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk joined students on an indefinite hunger strike to press for the resignation of the Union Education Minister. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Supreme Court quashes all FIRs across the country against NEET paper leak protesters

Following intense demonstrations and subsequent legal battles concerning protest-related FIRs, the Supreme Court invoked its extraordinary powers to quash cases filed against genuine student demonstrators. With the Centre committing to honour agreements regarding compensation for affected families and clearing the legal charges, the CJP officially called off its planned protest marches, marking a major turning point for the youth-led movement.

As the movement transitions from viral online outrage to a structured civic advocacy, how it manages its digital communications plays a crucial role. The new team will be tasked with keeping supporters and followers engaged, maintaining the platform's online momentum, and streamlining information across its widespread digital network.

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