CJP's 7 demands after Satya Niketan tragedy: ‘Probe PG mafia, build government hostels’

The Cockroach Janta Party on Monday released a list of seven demands, a day after the collapse of a boys' PG in Delhi's Satya Niketan, urging the government to probe the “larger PG mafia” and build more hostels.

“The larger PG Mafia needs to be investigated,” Saurav Das said in his post. (ANI)

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At least seven people, most of them students of Delhi University, have lost their lives, and several others have sustained injuries following the collapse of the multi-storey structure in South West Delhi. The PG owner, his wife and son were arrested on Monday.

Deep Dive What specific actions has the CJP demanded after the Satya Niketan PG building collapse? The CJP has demanded an independent criminal investigation into the larger PG mafia, an engineering-grade structural audit of student accommodations, construction of government hostels, and compensation for families of the deceased. Why is there a call for a public searchable database of student accommodations? The CJP has urged for a database to ensure students can verify if their accommodations are sanctioned and safe, aiming to prevent future tragedies like the Satya Niketan PG collapse. How did the Delhi government respond to the Satya Niketan PG incident? The Delhi government suspended several MCD officials responsible for oversight, ordered the sealing of unauthorized five-storey buildings, and indicated strict action would be taken against those found negligent.

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{{^usCountry}} In a post on X, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das urged the government release compensation to the families of the deceased, while also urging for “ministerial accountability to be fixed.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on X, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das urged the government release compensation to the families of the deceased, while also urging for “ministerial accountability to be fixed.” {{/usCountry}}

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What are the CJP's demands?

The CJP has released a list of seven demands following the collapse of the PG building in Satya Niketan, according to a post by Das.

📌CJP has asked for an “independent criminal investigation” into not just the owner, but the “nexus between the owner, politicians, and other persons.” “The larger PG Mafia needs to be investigated,” Das said in his post.

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📌The organisation has urged an “engineering-grade” structural audit of buildings, including schools, colleges and accommodation of students, in a “time- bound manner.” CJP has asked for the rehabilitation of students and enforcement of norms “by sealing illegal constructions and penalising the owners.”

📌The CJP has sought a public searchable database which shows whether each student establishment is sanctioned and safe.

📌The outfit has demanded the construction of government hostels for Delhi University and other students.

Also Read | Who is Hariram Gupta, owner of Delhi PG that collapsed, killed 7; was on run before being held in Rajasthan

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📌The CJP urged the government to release compensation of up to ₹1 crore for families of the deceased, and ₹20 lakh for the injured.

📌The outfit highlighted the13 district committees constituted after the Malviya Nagar hotel fire incident on June 3, 2026, which were tasked with identifying, auditing, enforcement and sealing. “Publish all its records, including its enforcement reports, including of Satya Niketan surveys, WITHIN 48 HOURS,” Das said in the post, while alleging that the committees have “become defunct within 3 months”. Das said “full transparency” was required as to the functioning of these.

📌In his post, Das called for “ministerial accountability” to be fixed. “Ashish Sood, the urban development & planning and education minister of Delhi. Why were the 13 district committees’ work wound down under him?” he questioned.

Delhi HC orders ‘high-level’ MCD inquiry

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Meanwhile, the Delhi high court on Monday directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to conduct an inquiry at the highest executive level into the incident. While terming the incident as “unfortunate”, the court observed that prima facie, responsibility for such mishaps does not lie solely with the owner of the PG hostel but also extends to the university authorities and the MCD.

A bench of chief justice DK Upadhyaya and justice Tejas Karia further directed that the inquiry shall specifically ascertain whether the collapsed building had been constructed pursuant to valid and requisite permissions, identify the officers responsible for any lapse or failure on the part of the authorities, and specify the action, if any, proposed or taken against the officials found responsible for such lapses.

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