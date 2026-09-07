Family donates corneas of child who died in Delhi’s Satya Niketan PG collapse

The family of 18-year-old Arpit Jai, who died in the Satya Niketan PG building collapse, decided to donate his corneas, giving someone the gift of sight amid the tragedy. Amid the grief of losing their young son, Arpit's family made a selfless decision to donate his corneas. (Photos Credit: Special arrangement (L); PTI (R))

A native of Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas, Arpit had only recently returned to his PG accommodation after celebrating the Rakshabandhan holidays.

Amid the grief of losing their young son, Arpit's family made a selfless decision to donate his corneas.

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Father regrets sending him to PG His father, Bhupendra Jai, said, "My son had just returned from our hometown after the Rakshabandhan holidays. He had reached back to his PG yesterday morning, and the next time we saw is his dead body."

He added, "Everyone is telling us how bad the condition of the PG. I wish my son had told me before. I would have never let him stay there."

Also Read | 'Zero tolerance': MCD deputy commissioner among 5 officials suspended after Satya Niketan building collapse

What the victim's friend said One of Arpit’s friends said that when his family reached the hospital and saw his body, they found it difficult to identify him due to the severity of his injuries.

"On Monday morning, the hospital (AIIMS) informed us that there is a body that matched the identity we were showing, but when we went to identify we could not identify it as the body was badly injured," the friend said.

"At around 6:30 am, his family reached, and finally they were able to do the identification of Arpit. The mother confirmed it by birthmarks on his body," the friend added.

He further said that they searched for Arpit the entire night but could not locate him. "We were looking for him the entire night and could not find him at all, and finally we were told that he is no more."

Also Read | Absconding Delhi PG owner held from Rajasthan, day after building collapse

Owner of building held The owner of the building in Satya Niketan that collapsed was apprehended from Rajasthan's Bhiwadi area on Monday, the police said.

Meanwhile, Delhi CMO, on X (formerly Twitter), informed that as per the directions of chief minister Rekha Gupta MCD deputy commissioner, executive engineer, superintending engineer, assistant engineer, and junior engineer were suspended.

Earlier on Sunday, following an on-site review and based on the preliminary assessment, the CM had ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.