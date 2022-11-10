Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Coimbatore blast: NIA carries out searches in Tamil Nadu, Kerala

Coimbatore blast: NIA carries out searches in Tamil Nadu, Kerala

india news
Published on Nov 10, 2022 04:21 PM IST

“NIA conducted searches at 43 locations in Tamil Nadu State in 8 districts, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Thiruvallur, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Nagapattinam and 01 location in Kerala in the district of Palakkad,” the agency said in a statement.

The car blast took place in Coimbatore on October 23. (PTI file photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches at 43 locations in Tamil Nadu in connection with the October 23 Coimbatore car blast case. The central agency also carried out searches at one location in Kerala's Palakkad.

“NIA conducted searches at 43 locations in Tamil Nadu State in 8 districts, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Thiruvallur, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Nagapattinam and 01 location in Kerala in the district of Palakkad,” the agency said in a statement.

During Thursday's searches, the NIA seized digital devices and incriminating documents from the houses of the suspects in the blast case.

The car blast took place in Coimbatore on October 23. Police officials investigating the case seized 75 kg of explosives, and documents from Jameesha Mubeen, who died in the explosion. The police termed the explosion as a “Lone Wolf” attack.

The NIA said Mubeen, after taking an oath to the Islamic State, was planning to carry out suicidal attacks and cause extensive damage to symbols and monuments of a particular religious faith with the intention to strike terror among a particular section of a community.

Till now, six people have been arrested in the case. “The accused persons had conspired with the deceased Jamesha Mubeen to procure different chemicals and other ingredients for fabrication of Improvised Explosive Devices, including a Vehicle borne IED, from online shopping platforms to commit sensational terrorist acts,” Thursday's statement further said, adding further investigation is in progress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP