Coimbatore blast: NIA carries out searches in Tamil Nadu, Kerala

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches at 43 locations in Tamil Nadu in connection with the October 23 Coimbatore car blast case. The central agency also carried out searches at one location in Kerala's Palakkad.

“NIA conducted searches at 43 locations in Tamil Nadu State in 8 districts, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Thiruvallur, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Nagapattinam and 01 location in Kerala in the district of Palakkad,” the agency said in a statement.

During Thursday's searches, the NIA seized digital devices and incriminating documents from the houses of the suspects in the blast case.

The car blast took place in Coimbatore on October 23. Police officials investigating the case seized 75 kg of explosives, and documents from Jameesha Mubeen, who died in the explosion. The police termed the explosion as a “Lone Wolf” attack.

The NIA said Mubeen, after taking an oath to the Islamic State, was planning to carry out suicidal attacks and cause extensive damage to symbols and monuments of a particular religious faith with the intention to strike terror among a particular section of a community.

Till now, six people have been arrested in the case. “The accused persons had conspired with the deceased Jamesha Mubeen to procure different chemicals and other ingredients for fabrication of Improvised Explosive Devices, including a Vehicle borne IED, from online shopping platforms to commit sensational terrorist acts,” Thursday's statement further said, adding further investigation is in progress.

