Cold to severe cold wave conditions likely to continue till Wednesday

NEW DELHI: Cold to severe cold wave conditions are likely to continue till Wednesday in parts of northwestern India, while two consecutive western disturbances are likely to affect the western Himalayan region and bring scattered and light rain to the region over the next three days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The rain will help abate cold wave conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

No significant change in minimum temperatures is likely in most parts of northwest, central, and east India over the next two days. Thereafter, there is likely to be a 3-5 degrees C rise in minimum temperatures across northwest India and a 2-4 degree C in central and east India.

“The second western disturbance is an active one. It may cause scattered light rain over the plains. Due to the upcoming western disturbances, there is likely to be a respite from the ongoing cold wave from December 22 to 27. But due to associated clouding, day temperatures are likely to be below normal. So, it is too early to say how much respite we will have from the cold wave,” said R K Jenamani, senior scientist, National Weather Forecasting Centre.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Delhi to see shallow fog; Capital’s air quality in ‘very poor’ zone

Light to moderate isolated and scattered rainfall/snowfall was very likely in the Western Himalayan region from Wednesday to Saturday.

IMD said light to moderate isolated and scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning were expected in north-eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from Tuesday to Friday.

Ground frost has been reported from parts of the country, particularly east and west Rajasthan. Low temperatures and ground frost have varying impacts on rabi crops.