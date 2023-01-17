Cold wave in northwest India likely to abate from January 19 | Top updates

Cold wave conditions over northwest India are likely to abate from January 19 due to two possible western disturbances in quick succession on January 18 and January 20, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 4.6 degree Celsius and Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 6.0 degree Celsius till 5.30am, according to the IMD.

On Monday, Lodhi Road and Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 1.6 degree and 1.4 degree Celsius respectively. It said cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely over many parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till Tuesday and thereafter in isolated pockets on Wednesday.

Updates on Cold wave in north and northwest India:

> Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely over many parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi til January 18 and after that in isolated pockets of east Rajasthan on January 19, the IMD said.

> Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during January 17-19; over Himachal Pradesh, Saurashtra and Kutch on January 17-18.

> Ground frost conditions in isolated places are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and west Uttar Pradesh on January 17 and 18.

> A fresh western disturbance is expected to affect western Himalayan region from January 18 night that may bring light/moderate/isolated/scattered rainfall and snowfall to Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during January 18 and 20.

> Another active western disturbance in quick succession is likely to affect western Himalayan region from the night of January 20 and adjoining plains of northwest India from 22 degree Celsius.

> Minimum temperatures are very likely to fall further by about 2 degree Celsius over many parts of northwest India till January 17 morning; no significant change till January 18 and rise by 4-6 degree Celsius during January 19-21.

> No considerable change um temperatures are very likely over Gujarat by January 18 and rise by 2-4 degree Celsius thereafter. No significant change in minimum temperatures over the rest parts of northern India during the next 4-5 days.

(With inputs from ANI)

