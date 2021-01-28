IND USA
Cold wave keeps grip on Kashmir; Srinagar records -5.6°C

The India Meteorological Department has predicted another spell of snowfall in Kashmir in the first week of Febuary
By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:04 AM IST
People walk across a footbridge as snowclad Zabarwan mountains are seen in the backdrop, after a heavy snowfall, in Srinagar, earlier this month. (File photo)

Kashmir is again in the grip of cold wave as the night temperature dropped to -5.6 degree Celsius (°C) in Srinagar.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted another spell of snowfall in Kashmir in the first week of Febuary. The Valley has been witnessing snowfall since December.

According to IMD, Jammu recorded the night temperature of 7.4°C. Tourist and ski resort of Gulmarg was the coldest place in J&K at -13.4°C. Pahalgam logged -12.3°C.

The IMD has predicted snowfall across Kashmir in the first week of February. Officials said Kashmir will observe dry weather by the end of this month.

