Cold wave keeps grip on Kashmir; Srinagar records -5.6°C

Kashmir is again in the grip of cold wave as the night temperature dropped to -5.6 degree Celsius (°C) in Srinagar.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted another spell of snowfall in Kashmir in the first week of Febuary. The Valley has been witnessing snowfall since December.

According to IMD, Jammu recorded the night temperature of 7.4°C. Tourist and ski resort of Gulmarg was the coldest place in J&K at -13.4°C. Pahalgam logged -12.3°C.

The IMD has predicted snowfall across Kashmir in the first week of February. Officials said Kashmir will observe dry weather by the end of this month.