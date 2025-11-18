Cold wave alert for parts of Telangana, yellow warning in Chennai for rain

Parts of India, even the South, have welcomed the winter season, with cold wave alerts and below-average temperatures keeping the weather chilly. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a combination of cold wave and rainfall alerts across India. The national capital was expected to experience a partly cloudy sky, mist or shallow fog during the morning hours on Tuesday.(Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

As per predictions, severe cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over some parts of West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Marathawada, Telangana and Vidarbha between November 18-20, according to IMD bulletin.

Minimum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 7-10 degrees Celsius at several places across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and northern Uttar Pradesh.

It also predicted light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms at most places in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe over the next few days.

Yellow alert in Chennai for rain

A yellow alert has been sounded for Tuesday in Chennai over light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

The weather bulletin said that light to moderate rainfall is likely in places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkotai and other districts of Tamil Nadu.

In Tamil Nadu, an orange alert has been issued in Thiruvarur, while a yellow alert has been sounded in several areas, including Karur, Madurai, Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Sivagangai.

Cold wave alert in 5 Telangana districts

According to IMD Hyderabad, a yellow alert has been issued in Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Nirmal, and Adilabad for a cold wave. No warning has been issued in Hyderabad yet.

The Met Centre said that severe cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in five districts of Telangana, including Adilabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Asifabad, Komuram Bheem and Nirmal districts on November 18. On 17 November, the lowest minimum temperature dropped to 8.7 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature might drop below normal by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius over the next couple of days.

Cold wave in isolated areas of Maharashtra

Overall in Maharashtra, a yellow alert has been issued in Bhandara, Yavatmal and Gondia for cold wave. No warning has been issued in Mumbai, Pune. On November 17, the Mumbai Met Centre said that there will be a fall in the minimum temperature by 1-2 degrees Celsius across Maharashtra in the next 2 days

Shallow fog to prevail in Delhi

No weather warning has been issued in Delhi. The national capital was expected to experience a partly cloudy sky, mist or shallow fog during the morning hours on Tuesday.

The minimum temperature was predicted to remain between 9-11 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature between 26-28 degrees Celsius.

Delhi is likely to receive light rain in the coming days, which may lead to colder early mornings in the capital, news agency PTI quoted vice president (Meteorology and Climate Change), Skymet, Mahesh Palawat.

He said the mercury is expected to drop further once Delhi receives rainfall.

"Till it rains, the day temperature will not fall. After rain, temperatures will dip more rapidly," he said.