Come forward: Delhi Police appeal for information on Jan 26 violence

Delhi Police have urged people and media personnel to share footage or record their statements if they happened to witness the violence on Tuesday when thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with security personnel during the tractor rally called by farmers' unions against the three farm laws on the occasion of Republic Day. Individuals with information or evidence have been asked to come forward and get their statements recorded or hand over the footage from the violence.

“All members of the public including media persons, who are witnesses to the incidents or have any information about the incidents or have captured any activity on their mobile phones or cameras, are hereby requested to come forward and give their statements/ footages/ pictures in their possession at Room Number 215, second floor, old Delhi Police Headquarters, ITO, IP Estate, New Delhi during office hours on any working day,” the appeal issued by BK Singh, the joint commissioner of the Crime Branch of Delhi Police, said.

Delhi Police have registered a case under section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the January 26 violence at Red Fort, and the matter is currently under investigation. Actor Deep Sidhu and gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana have been named in the first information report (FIR) lodged in connection with the Red Fort incident.

Anybody in possession of any evidence has been asked to contact Delhi Police on call or send details on their official email ID. Police have assured that the identity of the witness will be kept a secret.

Farmers had clashed with the police at many points in the national capital and in the ensuing violence, one protester died after his tractor overturned. Many of the protesters reached the Red Fort and entered the 17th-century monument. Some of them even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts, where the Prime Minister unfurls the national flag on Independence Day.