‘Infiltrators sitting in Delhi’: Owaisi invokes Hasina to attack Centre over Bangladeshi infiltration

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing back-to-back rallies in poll-bound Bihar. AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi chief targets BJP, accuses Amit Shah of communal rhetoric

Taking aim at the BJP’s repeated references to “infiltrators”, Owaisi questioned the government’s claims and accused Shah of dog-whistling against Muslims.

Training his guns at the ruling party, Asaduddin Owaisi said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi claims to take all along and strive to work for the progress of all. But his party fails to give tickets, in elections, to a single Muslim,” news agency PTI quoted AIMIM chief as saying.

In the Bihar assembly polls, the BJP has not fielded a single Muslim candidate out of the 101 seats it is contesting.

Meanwhile, Ignored by INDIA bloc, Owaisi’s AIMIM is contesting 32 out of the 243 assembly seats in Bihar, where elections are scheduled in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

‘Infiltrators sitting in Delhi’ Questioning Amit Shah’s repeated mention of “infiltrators” in his campaign speeches, Owaisi said, “There is no infiltration in Bihar. If there is, then what is Amit Shah doing? Amit Shah keeps saying again and again that he'll remove the infiltrators. Where is this infiltration?”

Taking a swipe at the Modi government over its foreign policy, Owaisi referred to now-exiled, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s stay in India. “Again and again Amit Shah and Modi, we are telling you the infiltrators are sitting in Delhi. The people of Bangladesh have thrown them out. Modi said, ‘Come, my sister,’” Owaisi said.

Owaisi has previously also voiced his displeasure over Hasina’s stay in India following her ouster from power in August 2024. In an interview with The Indian Express, he questioned the government’s decision, saying, “Why are we keeping that deposed leader (Sheikh Hasina) in the country? Send her back. She is also a Bangladeshi, isn’t it?”

Owaisi further pointed out that if infiltration still exists, it raises questions about the functioning of agencies under the Home Ministry. “You are the home minister. The BSF is under you. The border police force is under you. Intelligence is under you. Nitish Kumar’s government has been in Bihar for 20 years,” he said.

He then questioned the ECI's Special Intensive Revision in Bihar ahead of polls, saying, “The Election Commission had weeded out 6.5 million names. Then they removed another 300,000 names. How many infiltrators were found?”

INDIA bloc and Muslim leadership Turning his attack toward the opposition alliance, Owaisi hit out at the INDIA bloc for excluding his party and questioned its decision to project RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as chief ministerial candidate. He also criticised the bloc’s promise of the deputy CM post to Mukesh Sahni of the Vikassheel Insan Party.

"Why cannot a Muslim, who represents 17 per cent of the state's population, become the chief minister? After all, they seem to have no problem with promising the deputy CM's post to a person who represents only three per cent of the population," he said, as quoted by PTI.

Owaisi accused parties like the Congress, RJD and Samajwadi Party of exploiting Muslim voters without delivering real representation. "Parties like Congress, RJD and Samajwadi Party seek votes of Muslims, cashing in on the minority community's fear of the BJP. These parties have not been able to stop the BJP but are still trying to get the votes of Muslims under the same pretext," he said.