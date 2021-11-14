Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show in Goa cancelled after pressure from vigilantes

The agency’s decision to cancel the show, was taken after a meeting with officials at the Panaji police station on Saturday where the police told them they anticipated a law and order problem if the show was held.
Munawar Faruqui has seen several shows cancelled across the country under sustained pressure from self-styled vigilantes. (HINDUSTAN.)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 12:44 AM IST
ByGerard de Souza

Comedian Munawar Faruqui, who is being hounded by right wing activists, saw yet another show, scheduled to be held in Panaji next week cancelled by the organisers after pressure from the Hindu Janjagriti Samiti which had called for cancellation of the show.

Faruqui was scheduled to do a stand-up show at a mall in the state capital next week, but the organisers have announced that the show has been cancelled.

The decision to cancel the show comes amid increasing discontent in the state over Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s unwillingness to rein in right wing groups that is being seen as a sharp departure from his predecessor Manohar Parrikar, who had even banned Sri Rama Sene leader Pramod Muthalik from entering Goa, a ban that is in force to this day.

The organisers LVF Comedy have confirmed that the show has been cancelled, but founder Warren Viegas declined to comment on the development.

The agency’s decision to cancel the show, was taken after a meeting with officials at the Panaji police station on Saturday where the police told them they anticipated a law and order problem if the show was held.

The Hindu Janjagriti Samiti had in a representation to the state alleged that Faruqui should not be allowed to go ahead with his show as he “has made vulgar jokes about Hindu gods”.

“He has targeted them. He was behind bars for 37 days in Madhya Pradesh for insulting the Hindu religion,” Samiti spokesman Jayesh Thali said.

“There are elections in Goa and such events could create acrimony in the state. If Pramod Muthalik can be banned in Goa, why is Munawar allowed in Goa,” he asked.

Faruqui has seen several shows cancelled across the country under sustained pressure from self-styled vigilantes who have vowed not to allow him to perform anywhere in the country.

