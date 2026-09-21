'Threats from goon activists': Comedian Pulkit Mani says UP shows cancelled amid row over mimicry of PM Modi

Stand-up comedian Pulkit Mani announced on Instagram on Sunday that his shows in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Lucknow, and Kanpur have been cancelled. The cancellations follow a political firestorm sparked by his mimicry of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Congress leader and leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
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"I regret to inform you that my Noida show has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused and appreciate you understanding and support," he said.
In a following Instagram statement, the comedian stated, "Due to repeated threats from goon activists my Lucknow and Kanpur shows are cancelled."
Deep Dive
What triggered the cancellation of Pulkit Mani's comedy shows in Uttar Pradesh?
Pulkit Mani's comedy shows in Noida, Lucknow, and Kanpur were cancelled due to repeated threats from goon activists following his mimicry of PM Modi during Rahul Gandhi's event.
How did political leaders react to the mimicry of PM Modi by Pulkit Mani?
Political leaders, especially from the BJP, condemned the mimicry as 'cheap political theatre,' arguing it mocked PM Modi's late mother and insulted women, while opposition leaders defended it as a form of democratic expression.
What was the content of Pulkit Mani's mimicry at the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event?
During his act, Pulkit Mani imitated PM Modi's mannerisms, including his interactions with foreign leaders and an elderly woman, while making references that the BJP contended were disrespectful.
The BJP on Sunday said that the Congress had turned into a "circus" and called Rahul Gandhi "asanskari naraz fufa".
In a post on X, Union minister Piyush Goyal wrote, "Asanskari naraz fufa (uncultured disgruntled uncle)."
"The irony writes itself. The need to come on stage every now and then just to drag Prime Minister Modi ji’s name into cheap political theatre never fails to amaze me. Look in the mirror, Mr Rahul Gandhi," the minister said.
Reacting to the video shared by Congress, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said on X, "I hadn't imagined, that a party which was in power for nearly six decades would turn into such a circus who are busy entertaining their own shrunk supporters."
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"Congress party has become a party of comedians and Jokers! They are out forever.... RIP," he added.
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Home/India News/'Threats from goon activists': Comedian Pulkit Mani says UP shows cancelled amid row over mimicry of PM Modi
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