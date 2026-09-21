'Threats from goon activists': Comedian Pulkit Mani says UP shows cancelled amid row over mimicry of PM Modi

Stand-up comedian Pulkit Mani announced on Instagram on Sunday that his shows in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Lucknow, and Kanpur have been cancelled. The cancellations follow a political firestorm sparked by his mimicry of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Congress leader and leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Comedian Pulkit Mani said that his shows in some cities have been cancelled. (Photos Credit: PTI (L); Instagram/hunnywhoisfunny (R))

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"I regret to inform you that my Noida show has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused and appreciate you understanding and support," he said.

In a following Instagram statement, the comedian stated, "Due to repeated threats from goon activists my Lucknow and Kanpur shows are cancelled."

Deep Dive What triggered the cancellation of Pulkit Mani's comedy shows in Uttar Pradesh? Pulkit Mani's comedy shows in Noida, Lucknow, and Kanpur were cancelled due to repeated threats from goon activists following his mimicry of PM Modi during Rahul Gandhi's event. How did political leaders react to the mimicry of PM Modi by Pulkit Mani? Political leaders, especially from the BJP, condemned the mimicry as 'cheap political theatre,' arguing it mocked PM Modi's late mother and insulted women, while opposition leaders defended it as a form of democratic expression. What was the content of Pulkit Mani's mimicry at the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event? During his act, Pulkit Mani imitated PM Modi's mannerisms, including his interactions with foreign leaders and an elderly woman, while making references that the BJP contended were disrespectful.

Pulkit Mani shows cancelled

Also Read | ‘Cheap theatre’ vs ‘democratic right’: BJP, Opposition spar over PM Modi's mimicry at Rahul Gandhi event

What is the controversy about

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{{^usCountry}} In the video shared by the Congress on X (formerly Twitter), comedian Mani was seen mimicking PM Modi while performing a skit with Gandhi during the 'Chatron Ki Goonj' event in Indore on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video shared by the Congress on X (formerly Twitter), comedian Mani was seen mimicking PM Modi while performing a skit with Gandhi during the 'Chatron Ki Goonj' event in Indore on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

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In the short act, Mani came on stage laughing and hugged Gandhi. "My friend. How are you?" To this, Gandhi replied, "I'm fine; how are you, Modi ji?"

Gandhi then said, "Very nice to meet you," and asked Mani to "tell me more".

The comedian then said, "Maa ko kursi do, maa (Give Mother a chair, Mother)", pointing toward the audience.

Also Read | ‘Money to light diyas, not for hostels?’ Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi's birthday celebration

BJP slams Congress over mimicry act

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The BJP on Sunday said that the Congress had turned into a "circus" and called Rahul Gandhi "asanskari naraz fufa".

In a post on X, Union minister Piyush Goyal wrote, "Asanskari naraz fufa (uncultured disgruntled uncle)."

"The irony writes itself. The need to come on stage every now and then just to drag Prime Minister Modi ji’s name into cheap political theatre never fails to amaze me. Look in the mirror, Mr Rahul Gandhi," the minister said.

Also Read | 'Not jhoot ki goonj, youth marches ahead with…': PM Modi's dig at Rahul Gandhi in Vadodara

Reacting to the video shared by Congress, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said on X, "I hadn't imagined, that a party which was in power for nearly six decades would turn into such a circus who are busy entertaining their own shrunk supporters."

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"Congress party has become a party of comedians and Jokers! They are out forever.... RIP," he added.