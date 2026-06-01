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Commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi to now cost 3,113 after latest hike: Report

Following the revision, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has risen to ₹3,113.50 from ₹3,071.50 earlier.

Updated on: Jun 01, 2026 09:36 am IST
By HT News Desk
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The price of commercial LPG cylinders used by hotels, restaurants and other businesses was increased by 42 per 19-kg cylinder on Monday, news agency PTI reported citing industry sources.

LPG cylinder supply might take 4 years to recover.(AFP)

Following the revision, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has risen to 3,113.50 from 3,071.50 earlier.

However, there was no change in the rates of domestic LPG cylinders used in household kitchens. The price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder remains unchanged at 913.

The latest revision affects commercial consumers, while households will continue to pay the existing rate for cooking gas.

However, there was no change in the price of domestic cooking gas used in household kitchens. The rate of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder remains unchanged at 913 in Delhi.

Why are fuel prices rising?

The latest increase in commercial LPG prices comes against the backdrop of rising global energy costs triggered by the ongoing war between the United States and Iran. The conflict has raised concerns over disruptions in crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas supplies from the Middle East, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical energy shipping routes.

Industry experts say commercial LPG prices are more closely linked to international energy rates and are revised more frequently than domestic cooking gas prices, which are often influenced by government policy considerations and subsidy decisions.

Petrol and diesel prices also under pressure

The pressure from global energy prices has also been reflected in retail fuel rates. Petrol and diesel prices have seen multiple upward revisions in recent weeks as crude oil prices surged following the escalation of tensions in West Asia.

Petrol and diesel prices were increased several times during May, with the cumulative hike amounting to nearly 5 per litre in major cities, including Delhi. The increases were attributed to higher international crude oil prices and concerns over supply disruptions arising from the US-Iran conflict.

Rising fuel prices have broader implications for the economy as they increase transportation and logistics costs, which can eventually feed into retail inflation. Businesses dependent on commercial LPG have already warned that sustained increases in fuel costs could force them to revise prices of goods and services.

No change in domestic LPG rates

Despite the increase in commercial LPG rates, domestic consumers have been spared any immediate impact. The price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder remains unchanged at 913.

Household cooking gas rates were last revised in March, when prices were increased by 60 per cylinder. The divergence between commercial and domestic LPG pricing reflects the government's efforts to shield households from frequent fuel price fluctuations while allowing market-linked revisions for commercial consumers.

 
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