Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked from today, check latest city-wise rates

Commercial LPG cylinder prices were reportedly increased on Friday, marking the third consecutive monthly hike, as global energy prices continue to surge amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

An LPG delivery worker carries an LPG cylinder for delivery amid ongoing supply issues at Yamuna Bazar in New Delhi, Delhi, India, on Sunday, April 5, 2026. (Sanjeev Verma/HT photo)

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A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder – commonly used by hotels and restaurants – has become costlier by a record ₹993. In Delhi, the price now stands at ₹3,071.50, up from ₹2,078.50 earlier.

This is the steepest single increase so far. The latest revision follows earlier hikes of ₹195.50 per cylinder on April 1 and ₹114.50 on March 1. With this, prices have risen by a total of ₹1,303 over three months.

Domestic LPG prices unchanged

Even as commercial users face a sharp burden, there has been no change in domestic LPG prices. The 14.2-kg cylinder, used in household kitchens, continues to cost ₹913 in Delhi.

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{{^usCountry}} Domestic LPG rates were last revised on March 7, when prices were increased by ₹60 per cylinder. Why prices are rising {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Domestic LPG rates were last revised on March 7, when prices were increased by ₹60 per cylinder. Why prices are rising {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} State-run oil marketing companies revise LPG and ATF prices on the first day of every month, aligning them with international benchmarks and currency exchange rates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} State-run oil marketing companies revise LPG and ATF prices on the first day of every month, aligning them with international benchmarks and currency exchange rates. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Global oil prices have surged nearly 50 per cent in recent weeks, largely due to disruptions in energy supply chains caused by the conflict in West Asia and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz – a key transit route. This has directly pushed up commercial LPG rates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Global oil prices have surged nearly 50 per cent in recent weeks, largely due to disruptions in energy supply chains caused by the conflict in West Asia and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz – a key transit route. This has directly pushed up commercial LPG rates. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Petrol and diesel prices, however, remain unchanged. After a ₹2 per litre cut in March last year, petrol is currently priced at ₹94.72 per litre and diesel at ₹87.62 per litre in Delhi. City-wise LPG rates {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Petrol and diesel prices, however, remain unchanged. After a ₹2 per litre cut in March last year, petrol is currently priced at ₹94.72 per litre and diesel at ₹87.62 per litre in Delhi. City-wise LPG rates {{/usCountry}}

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According to the latest rates released by Indian Oil, prices of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder across cities are (May 1, 2026):

New Delhi – ₹ 3,071.50 Mumbai – ₹ 3,046.50 Pune – ₹ 3,107 Kolkata – ₹ 3,355 Bengaluru – ₹ 3,174.50 Chennai – ₹ 3,259.50 Patna – ₹ 3,369 Surat – ₹ 3,047 Hyderabad – ₹ 2,343.50 Indore – ₹ 3,201.50 Lucknow – ₹ 3,194 Varanasi – ₹ 3,276.50

Prices may vary slightly depending on the distributor.

Limited impact, says IOC

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) said the latest revision affects only a small segment of consumers. According to a Live Hindustan report citing company, the price revision has been limited to only a few select industrial segments, which account for a very small share of total consumption.

IOC reportedly added that bulk and commercial LPG cylinders, which account for less than 1% of total consumption, have been revised.

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It also underlined that prices of domestic LPG cylinders for nearly 33 crore consumers remain unchanged, and around 80% of petroleum products have seen no price change.

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