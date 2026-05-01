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Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked from today, check latest city-wise rates

The revision follows earlier hikes of ₹195.50 per cylinder on April 1 and ₹114.50 on March 1, taking the total increase to ₹1,303 over three months.

Updated on: May 01, 2026 10:28 am IST
Edited by Priyanshu Priya
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Commercial LPG cylinder prices were reportedly increased on Friday, marking the third consecutive monthly hike, as global energy prices continue to surge amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

An LPG delivery worker carries an LPG cylinder for delivery amid ongoing supply issues at Yamuna Bazar in New Delhi, Delhi, India, on Sunday, April 5, 2026. (Sanjeev Verma/HT photo)

A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder – commonly used by hotels and restaurants – has become costlier by a record 993. In Delhi, the price now stands at 3,071.50, up from 2,078.50 earlier.

This is the steepest single increase so far. The latest revision follows earlier hikes of 195.50 per cylinder on April 1 and 114.50 on March 1. With this, prices have risen by a total of 1,303 over three months.

Domestic LPG prices unchanged

Even as commercial users face a sharp burden, there has been no change in domestic LPG prices. The 14.2-kg cylinder, used in household kitchens, continues to cost 913 in Delhi.

According to the latest rates released by Indian Oil, prices of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder across cities are (May 1, 2026):

  1. New Delhi 3,071.50
  2. Mumbai3,046.50
  3. Pune 3,107
  4. Kolkata3,355
  5. Bengaluru3,174.50
  6. Chennai 3,259.50
  7. Patna3,369
  8. Surat3,047
  9. Hyderabad 2,343.50
  10. Indore 3,201.50
  11. Lucknow3,194
  12. Varanasi3,276.50

Prices may vary slightly depending on the distributor.

Limited impact, says IOC

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) said the latest revision affects only a small segment of consumers. According to a Live Hindustan report citing company, the price revision has been limited to only a few select industrial segments, which account for a very small share of total consumption.

IOC reportedly added that bulk and commercial LPG cylinders, which account for less than 1% of total consumption, have been revised.

It also underlined that prices of domestic LPG cylinders for nearly 33 crore consumers remain unchanged, and around 80% of petroleum products have seen no price change.

 
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