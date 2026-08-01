Commercial LPG prices slashed by 202 in Delhi, 209 in Kolkata. Check new rates

The prices of 19kg commercial LPG has been reduced by in Delhi and Kolkata, with no change in rates of domestic LPG, news agency ANI reported on Sunday citing sources.

Commercial LPG is now cheaper by ₹202 in Delhi and ₹209 in Kolkata. (pic for representation)

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Commercial LPG is now cheaper by ₹202 in Delhi and ₹209 in Kolkata. According to Good Returns, the price of commercial LPG stands at ₹2,738 per cylinder in Delhi and ₹2,872 per cylinder in Kolkata as of Sunday, August 1.

Check commercial LPG rates today in other cities (as per Good Returns):

City Commercial LPG price (August 1) Bengaluru ₹ 2,821 Hyderabad ₹ 2,985 Mumbai ₹ 2,691 Bhubaneswar ₹ 2,908 Chennai ₹ 2,906 Lucknow ₹ 2.860 Noida ₹ 2.738 Patna ₹ 3,018 View All

The last time commercial LPG rates saw a drop was on July 1, when oil marketing companies ₹183.50">brought down rates by ₹183.50, bringing the retail price in Delhi down to ₹2,930 per cylinder.

Vendors reacts to price drop

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{{^usCountry}} Shop owners and vendors welcomed the further reduction in commercial LPG rates on Sunday. A street food vendor, Jhandu in North 24 Parganas told news agency ANI, "Yes, the price has come down by ₹209...We are facing a little difficulty, it is good that the price has come down but it should be further reduced." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shop owners and vendors welcomed the further reduction in commercial LPG rates on Sunday. A street food vendor, Jhandu in North 24 Parganas told news agency ANI, "Yes, the price has come down by ₹209...We are facing a little difficulty, it is good that the price has come down but it should be further reduced." {{/usCountry}}

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A shop owner in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya also praised the price drop and said it would make a difference. “It would be better if it became a bit cheaper. We are fully satisfied, though it would be even better if they could look into it a little further. Whatever the government does, it does for the best; it wouldn't do anything detrimental. There will definitely be some relief,” Sachin, a sweet shop owner in Ayodhya said.

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Also Read: Centre restores commercial LPG supply, UP businesses eye relief

Similarly, a tea seller in Delhi also said that the price reduction would help, adding that rates should further drop.

Concerns over LPG prices

LPG prices saw a big jump after the US-Iran war began, triggering disruptions in passage through the Strait of Hormuz, an important waterway for vessels carrying oil to different countries. As the government moved to prioritise domestic LPG, restaurants and hotels saw a commercial LPG crunch in March this year and took up measures like limiting menu options to limit LPG usage.

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In June, the government restored commercial LPG supplies to pre-crisis levels, withdrawing temporary restrictions imposed during supply disruptions linked to the recent Middle East crisis.

The government has maintained that petroleum product prices in India are linked to corresponding international market prices.