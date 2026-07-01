Commercial LPG cylinder prices cut by ₹183; Delhi rate drops to ₹2,930

Oil marketing companies on Tuesday reduced the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by ₹183.50, bringing the retail price in Delhi down to ₹2,930 per cylinder with effect from July 1. A delivery worker stands atop a truck carrying LPG cylinders at a HP Gas distribution point in Bengaluru. (AFP)

The companies have also lowered the price of the 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder by ₹13. Following the latest revision, the retail price of a 5-kg FTL cylinder in the national capital stands at ₹808.50, sources said.

Latest cut follows months of revisions The reduction in commercial LPG prices comes after a series of revisions over the past few months.

In June, domestic LPG prices were increased by ₹29 per cylinder, taking the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi to ₹942 from ₹913.

Before that, oil companies had raised LPG prices by ₹60 per cylinder on March 7 amid disruptions in global energy markets linked to the conflict in West Asia.

Commercial LPG rates had risen in April Commercial LPG prices had also seen a sharp increase in April, when oil marketing companies raised rates by ₹195.50 across metropolitan cities amid tensions in West Asia.

Following the hike, the price of a commercial LPG cylinder was revised to ₹2,208 in Kolkata, ₹2,031 in Mumbai and ₹2,246.50 in Chennai.

Earlier in January, oil companies had increased the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by ₹111, taking the retail price in Delhi to ₹1,691.50. At the same time, the price of the 5-kg FTL cylinder was raised by ₹27 with effect from January 1.

Fuel prices go down too As crude oil prices in the global market cool down, Nayara Energy on Wednesday slashed petrol and diesel prices by ₹5 and ₹3 per litre, respectively, across its retail outlets in the country. The revised rates came into effect from July 1, offering immediate relief to consumers.

Confirming the development, Lucknow-based Nayara petrol pump owner Paras Mani Yadav said government-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) had already been selling fuel at lower prices, while Nayara, as a private sector player, had maintained a premium of ₹5 per litre on petrol and ₹3 per litre on diesel. "The rates of government OMCs were already lower, but because we are in the private sector, our rates were ₹5 higher on petrol and ₹3 higher on diesel. However, since the company has revised the rates again, petrol has now become ₹5 cheaper and diesel has become ₹3 cheaper. This price cut has already come into effect starting today, July 1, 2026," Yadav told ANI.

Consumers welcomed the move, saying the reduction had brought relief at the pumps. Earlier in the day, oil marketing companies also reduced the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by ₹183.50, bringing the retail price in Delhi down to ₹2,930 per cylinder from July 1. The price of the 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder was also cut by ₹13, taking its retail price in the national capital to ₹808.50.