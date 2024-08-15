Commitment to reforms not political compulsion but blueprint of growth: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that his government’s commitment to reforms was not about political compulsion but the dedication to the nation first and the blueprint for its growth. He cited the growth potential of the banking sector and said it has powered the progress in every sector. Modi echoed concerns over increasing natural disasters. (X)

Modi echoed concerns over increasing natural disasters over the last few years days after landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad left over 230 people dead on July 30. Heavy rains have led to flooding in states such as Assam.

“This year and over the last few years, we all are becoming more worried due to the natural disasters,” he said in his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day. Modi offered condolences to families who lost their loved ones in national disasters. He paid tribute to the countless people who sacrificed for the country’s freedom. “The country is indebted to them,” he said as he unfurled the national flag for the 11th time on Independence Day.

Modi’s first Independence Day address of his third term and 11th overall took him past his predecessor Manmohan Singh, who unfurled the tricolour 10 times from the ramparts of Red Fort (2004-2014). Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi hoisted the flag at the Red Fort 17 and 16 times.

Modi, who earlier paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial, said 1.4 billion Indians can achieve the goal of a prosperous and developed country if they walk shoulder to shoulder with united resolve. He referred to challenges and shortages of resources but said people united in their goal can overcome them to achieve their target.

He said his government has worked to end the mindset of living with the status quo citing reforms to change the lives of the middle class and the poor. Modi referred to his goal for ‘Viksit Bharat (developed India)’ by 2047 and said people from all corners of the country and communities have offered suggestions including reform in the justice system, campaign for capacity building, and development of India’s traditional systems of medicine.

Modi counted his government’s success in taking electricity to unelectrified areas, piped water to hundreds of thousands of homes, and boosting renewable energy. He added it has infused a new confidence and consciousness among people.