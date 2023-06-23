Two Purola cops transferred after furore in Uttarkashi town

Uttarkashi superintendent of police (SP) Arpan Yaduvanshi on Wednesday evening transferred Purola Bazaar’s station house officer KS Chauhan and incharge Akshu Rani, amid communal tensions in the hilly town of Purola where shops run by Muslim men were attacked during protests by Hindu right-wing organisations, earlier this month, forcing many from the minority community to leave the town, officials aware of the matter said.

Police personnel keep vigil in Uttarkashi earlier in the month. (ANI)

Purola has been tense since the alleged abduction attempt on a 14-year-old girl on May 26. A day later, two accused — including a Muslim man — were arrested in connection with the case. On May 29, at least 30 shops owned or rented by Muslims were ransacked and attacked during a protest rally by right-wing organisations, who claimed that the abduction bid was an attempt at “love jihad” — a term used by right-wing groups to describe an alleged conspiracy by Muslim men to woo Hindu women. Courts and the Union government do not official recognise the term.

