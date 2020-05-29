e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Commuters complain after Gurugram-Delhi borders sealed again

Commuters complain after Gurugram-Delhi borders sealed again

Police said all the 11 points that connect Gurugram and Delhi have been sealed and entry will be allowed on the basis of passes issued by the district administration.

india Updated: May 29, 2020 11:59 IST
Leena Dhankhar | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Leena Dhankhar | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Gurugram
The borders had been completely sealed on May 1 but the police had stopped checking for passes at the border last week after traffic congestion was witnessed during the peak rush hours.
The borders had been completely sealed on May 1 but the police had stopped checking for passes at the border last week after traffic congestion was witnessed during the peak rush hours.(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Hundreds of commuters were stuck on the Delhi-Gurugram border after it was sealed around 9.40am on Friday, a day after Haryana home minister Anil Vij issued fresh orders to restrict the entry of people due to a sudden rise in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the state.

Police said all the 11 points that connect Gurugram and Delhi have been sealed and entry will be allowed on the basis of passes issued by the district administration.

Muhammad Akil, Gurugram’s police commissioner, said that except for the categories exempted by Delhi High Court and the Centre, the inter-state borders for others would remain completely sealed.

Akil said they received fresh orders on Friday morning after which barricades were placed at the border again and checking was initiated.

“The volume of traffic has increased manifold on all the borders and we have placed barricades and deployed additional force, including senior officers, to control law and order situation,” he said.

The borders had been completely sealed on May 1 but the police had stopped checking for passes at the border last week after traffic congestion was witnessed during the peak rush hours.

After reports of fresh orders to seal, hundreds of commuters started crossing the border early morning on Friday leading to congestion on the expressway.

On Friday, commuters who had resumed work last week and were easily crossing borders were suddenly sent back from the border.

Dinesh Kapoor, the vice president of a private company in Cybercity, said he packed his bag on Thursday night after news regarding the sealing of borders started surfacing on social media. Kapoor added that he crossed before the border was sealed.

Nikita Mehra, a senior executive of a private company in Udyog Vihar, said the situation has become tough for people who are commuting from Delhi to Gurugram.

“I will not be allowed to return to Delhi if I have to work here. It’s difficult to make arrangements to stay in Gurugram. Our jobs are at stake,” she said.

Private offices were allowed to open with 50% staff after the fourth phase of the lockdown began on May 18.

However, a steep rise in the number of Sars-Cov-2 infections, which causes Covid-19 disease, prompted the Haryana government to increase curbs at the border now.

Anil Vij, who also has the health portfolio, on Thursday wrote a letter to the additional chief secretary, home department stating that sharp increase in the Covid-19 cases in Haryana was happening due to large scale movement of people between Delhi and the state.

“Most of the cases reported in Gurugram are linked to Delhi and it is not safe to allow free movement which can lead to more cases,” Vij said on Friday morning.

Gurugram reported 68 positive cases on Thursday — the highest single-day spike so far — taking the number of cases in the district to 405. Gurugram has the highest number of cases in Haryana, which has recorded 1504 cases.

tags
top news
Massive traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram route after Haryana seals border
Massive traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram route after Haryana seals border
‘Govt silence fuelling speculation’: Rahul Gandhi on border row with China
‘Govt silence fuelling speculation’: Rahul Gandhi on border row with China
LIVE: Researchers say nearly 10% of diabetic Covid-19 patients prone to death
LIVE: Researchers say nearly 10% of diabetic Covid-19 patients prone to death
PM Modi had no conversation with Trump over border standoff with China: Officials
PM Modi had no conversation with Trump over border standoff with China: Officials
Another Covid-19 case involving Parliament staff, office floor sealed
Another Covid-19 case involving Parliament staff, office floor sealed
Pulwama-like plot: Car belongs to active Hizbul Mujahideen militant, say police
Pulwama-like plot: Car belongs to active Hizbul Mujahideen militant, say police
Committed to peace, says Chinese defence ministry in 1st remark on Ladakh standoff
Committed to peace, says Chinese defence ministry in 1st remark on Ladakh standoff
Opening schools, commercial activity: What states want next
Opening schools, commercial activity: What states want next
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In