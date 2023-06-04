Company ‘blocks’ employees from leaving office. Now, a clarification

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 04, 2023 02:10 PM IST

The incident took place at Coding Ninjas, a Gurugram-based edtech institute, two weeks ago.

Coding Ninjas, a Gurugram-based edtech institute, has issued clarification on a recent incident that saw its employees being ‘locked’ inside the office so that they cannot exit ‘without permission.’

A screengrab from the viral video (Image courtesy: Twitter.com/@divya_gandotra)

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the company, while acknowledging the incident, attributed it to a ‘regrettable’ action by an employee. The ‘action,' noted, was ‘immediately rectified within minutes,’ and the individual in question acknowledged his ‘mistake’ and apologised for it.

Further saying that the founders had expressed their ‘regret’ and apologised to the staff, Coding Ninjas described this as an ‘isolated’ incident. “…we are taking proactive measures to ensure this is not repeated. Disciplinary action is being taken against the concerned employee,” it said.

It continued: “This was an anomaly at Coding Ninjas and against the core values we stand for as an organisation. We want to assure everyone that this action was not intentional. Over the last 7 years, we have built this company with love and a deep passion to solve India's skill gap, and it is unfortunate to see this incident unfold. We regret the inconvenience caused to all concerned.”

What actually happened?

The incident took place 2 weeks ago, reported Moneycontrol, citing Coding Ninjas. In a video that has gone viral on social media, a watchman is seen locking doors from the outside. When questioned by the person who recorded the video, the watchman, who identified himself as Vijay Kumar, said ‘Anurag sir,’ directed him (Vijay Kumar) to do so to ensure no one can leave without his (Anurag's) permission.

On Twitter, several users slammed the company for its ‘insensitivity.’

Ankush Singla, Kannu Mittal, and Dhawal Parate are the co-founders of Coding Ninjas.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

