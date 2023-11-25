Complaint against Mamata Banerjee over tit-for-tat arrest warning

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has filed a formal complaint against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleging criminal intimidation and threats made by the the Trinamool Congress supremo during a recent political event.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee during a party meeting, in Kolkata, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adhikari, outlining a series of grievances, alleged that since his shift in political allegiance, he has faced numerous vexatious and concocted cases. He claimed that the ruling Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, has consistently promoted ill will and hatred towards him and his political party members.

The complaint specifically points to Banerjee's speech at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on Thursday, where she reportedly made remarks indicating that if four MLAs of her political party are sent to jail, she will ensure the incarceration of eight individuals from the opposition party on murder charges under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Banerjee claimed that central agencies currently targeting opposition leaders will be after the BJP post-2024 Lok Sabha polls, asserting that the government at the Centre will last for three more months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Issuing a stern warning to BJP, Banerjee said, "If you arrest four of us, we will arrest eight of you," in response to the perceived misuse of central agencies in apprehending TMC leaders on false corruption charges.

Describing the chief minister's speech as "provocative" and "criminally intimidating," Adhikari asserted that such statements are not only baseless but also carry severe consequences, including capital punishment under the aforementioned section.

"In such baseless manner, the repercussions are far greater than one can imagine," the complaint read.

Adhikari urged the police to register an FIR (First Information Report) against Mamata Banerjee and others involved in the incident citing potential violations of various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 182 (false information), 194 (false evidence), 195A (threatening or provoking for inducing a person to commit an offence), 211 (false charge of offence made with intent to injure), 203 (giving false information respecting an offence committed), 505(II) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred, or ill-will between classes), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON