Complaint filed against 26 Opposition parties for 'improper use' of term ‘INDIA’

A police complaint was registered against 26 Opposition parties at Barakhamba Police Station in Delhi for alleged improper use of the name of INDIA and use of the said name for the undue influence and personation at elections," news agency ANI reported.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, NCP chief Sharad Pawar during addressing the media after the Opposition parties meet. (ANI)

Dr Avinish Mishra, the complainant, has urged for necessary action against the alliance.

On Tuesday, the 26 opposition parties announced 'INDIA' (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) as the name for their alliance after a joint meeting in Bengaluru.

