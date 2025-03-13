Complaint filed against 3 CVC officials on false report in Muda case: Activist

A complaint has been filed with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) against three senior Lokayukta officials, accusing them of submitting a false investigation report in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (Muda) land allotment case, complainant Snehamayi Krishna, an activist, said on Wednesday. The complaint alleged that the officials attempted to protect those involved in the case by producing misleading documents (File photo)

The complaint alleged that the officials attempted to protect those involved in the case by producing misleading documents, he said while addressing the media in Mysuru.

The officials named in the complaint are additional director general of police, Lokayukta, Manish Kharbikar, inspector general of police Subrahmaneshwara Rao, and Mysore Lokayukta superintendent of police TJ Udesh, said Krishna. The Lokayukta report on the scam has also been submitted to the Lokayukta court, but Krishna claimed that the probe was not conducted properly despite sufficient evidence being available.

The Lokayukta has given chief minister Siddaramaiah and other accused a clean chit in the Muda case, citing lack of evidence. The Karnataka Lokayukta has submitted an 11,000-page interim report in connection with the Muda case. Lokayukta SP Udesh led the submission on February 20, delivering 27 volumes of documents to the People’s Representative Court in Bengaluru.

“Under the influence of CM Siddaramaiah, an inquiry was conducted by individuals who lack common sense. Do they really not understand, or have they surrendered their intellect to corruption? Can such individuals prevent illegality and injustice? Is it appropriate for them to continue as IPS officers?” Krishna questioned.

Krishna has also petitioned the Special Court for People’s Representatives, asserting that the investigation report submitted by the Lokayukta is fabricated. The court has scheduled a hearing for March 18, granting Krishna time to present arguments. “I will argue my case personally,” Krishna said.

The Lokayukta has also expressed concerns about the validity of the final report submitted by police. “The report is false. Based on the evidence gathered during the investigation, I have filed a counter petition to prove the allegations. I have submitted some documents in support and have sought additional time for arguments. The court has granted time on March 18,” Krishna said. The counter petition further requests legal proceedings against those implicated in the scam.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has withdrawn its summons issued to chief minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvati. Krishna expressed disappointment, and said, “What pains me is that the ED’s charges will be revealed in the coming days. I would have been satisfied if the court had ruled that the investigation should not proceed and no arrests should be made.”

Krishna affirmed confidence in the ED’s investigation and said, “The ED has conducted its inquiry appropriately, and I am hopeful that justice will be served. Both the ED and I will continue working to uphold the truth. The Lokayukta has already handed over the final report to the ED, and legal proceedings are underway. We will bring the truth to people, not just in the state but across the country.”

HT reached out to Kharbikar, Rao and Udesh, but did not get any responses to requests for comments.