Complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut for 'India got real freedom in 2014' comment

National executive chairman of the Aam Aadmi Party Preethi Menon has filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police seeking an FIR against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for her seditious remarks at a conclave where she was a guest speaker. The Bollywood actor's comments on the freedom movement have stirred a row as she said Congress is an extension of the British rule and India attained her 'real freedom' in 2014, apparently referring to the BJP coming to power in 2014. What India got in 1947 was 'bheek' (alms), the actor said.

"The RSS could never accept the fact that their British masters were forced to leave in 1947. Their slavery knew no bounds. No wonder they didn't hoist the tricolour for half a century. The return of slavery in 2014 was their 'independence'. Kangana Ranaut is just one of them," Congress's Gaurav Pandhi tweeted.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi took strong exception to the comment and asked whether it is madness or treason. "Insulting the sacrifice of Mahatma Gandhi sometimes, respecting his killer sometimes, and now the disdain for the sacrifices of Mangal Pandey, Rani Laxmibai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and lakhs of freedom fighters. Should I call this thinking madness or treason?" Gandhi tweeted.

"It is an anti-national act and must be called out as such. To not do so would be a betrayal of all those who shed blood so that today we may stand tall and free as a nation," Varun Gandhi said, as quoted by PTI.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi termed Kangana as one of the 'WhatsApp history fans and said, "All the blood, sweat and balidan of our freedom fighters including Jhansi ki Rani dismissed to please the master."

For her upcoming movie Tejas, Kangana recently visited the Andaman, Nicobar islands and was there at Veer Savarkar's cell. The actor said history has been distorted by omitting many parts and depriving many heroes of their due credit. "The British were acutely aware that blood will flow but they decided whose blood will flow. It should not be their blood. And for that, they needed some people who could help them so that India blood flows but not theirs. These are the people who are labelled as liberals or the Congress. When you got conquered after a fight, how can you get independence as 'bheekh'," the actor asked.