Complaint filed as passenger objects to toilet use amid medical emergency

Published on Nov 08, 2022 10:18 AM IST

Jitender Bhargava, a former AI executive director, said economy class passengers are not allowed to use washrooms in business class

AI declined to comment on the action taken. (PTI)
ByNeha LM Tripathi

The crew of a Kozhikode-Delhi Air India (AI) flight has filed a complaint against an off-duty Air India (AI) Express pilot for objecting to the use of business toilet class by passengers of the economy class due to a medical emergency on Sunday.

“A fellow passenger was unwell, his pulse and BP [blood pressure] dropped after which help was sought from doctors on board. The sick passenger was revived and after around 10 minutes, when his condition improved, the doctors took him from his seat and made him lie down in the aisle, blocking several rows near a washroom,” said Pawan Kumar, a passenger.

The crew then allowed the economy class passengers to use the washroom in the business class. But the pilot objected and ranted for 15 minutes. AI declined to comment on the action taken against the pilot.

Kumar said passengers had no option but to use the business class washroom as the economy class washrooms were blocked.

Jitender Bhargava, a former AI executive director, said economy class passengers are not allowed to use the washrooms in business class. “...the reason [for this is] that a business class passenger pays a higher fare.” He added the rule is not applicable under extraordinary situations.

    Neha LM Tripathi

    I am a principal correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. I track the aviation and railways ministry. I also write on travel trends. I cover the beats at the national level for the newspaper. Before being in Delhi, I have worked as a journalist in Mumbai as well. My hobbies include trekking and travelling.

